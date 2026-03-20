Soirée Unicef ciné-débat Cinéma le Foyer Parthenay

Soirée Unicef ciné-débat 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay 2026-04-02

Soirée Unicef ciné-débat Cinéma le Foyer Parthenay jeudi 2 avril 2026.

Soirée Unicef ciné-débat

Cinéma le Foyer 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-02
fin : 2026-04-02

Date(s) :
2026-04-02

Soirée Unicef organisée par les ambassadeurs/ambassadrices du cinéma et le groupe Unicef du Lycée Ernest Perochon.

Ciné débat sur la thématique de l’enfant.   .

Cinéma le Foyer 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 64 05 30 

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English : Soirée Unicef ciné-débat

L’événement Soirée Unicef ciné-débat Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

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