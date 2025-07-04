Soirée Unlock Campus de projets, Villa Parthenay Parthenay 4 juillet 2025 18:30

Soirée Unlock  Campus de projets, Villa Parthenay 42 Avenue Pierre Mendès France Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-07-04 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-04 22:30:00

2025-07-04

Soirée ouverte à tous, venez découvrir ce jeu coopératif, ou la collaboration est de mise pour gagner.

Expert ou débutant, venez passer un moment sympathique.

Vous pouvez apportez votre repas.   .

Campus de projets, Villa Parthenay 42 Avenue Pierre Mendès France
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 98 44 54 92  jeunesses@cc-parthenay-gatine.fr

