Soirée USA TARSAC Tarsac

Soirée USA

TARSAC Salle des fêtes Tarsac Gers

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

L’Internationale Tarsacoises revient et cette année, la destination choisie les USA !

Au programme

19h initiation danse country

20g soirée USA avec Repas et concert

Au menu

Oignon rings Tenders

Burger frite

Brownie

Milkshake

Bière et vin américains, non compris dans le menu

Le concert sera assuré par le groyupe Sweet Potato vine.

Sweet Potato Vine est un groupe festif et coloré qui s’inspire des racines profondes de la musique Folk Américaine & Old Time tout en ajoutant une touche supplémentaire de fraîcheur et de fun incluant guitare, banjo, contrebasse, violon et voix en harmonies.

Inscription obligatoire.

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TARSAC Salle des fêtes Tarsac 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 49 57 44 82 mairie.tarsac@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Internationale Tarsacoises is back, and this year the destination is the USA!

On the program

7pm: introduction to country dancing

20g: USA evening with meal and concert

On the menu

Onion rings Tenders

Burger fries

Brownie

Milkshake

American beer and wine, not included in the menu

The concert will be performed by groyupe Sweet Potato vine.

Sweet Potato Vine is a festive, colorful band that draws inspiration from the deep roots of American Folk & Old Time music, while adding an extra touch of freshness and fun, including guitar, banjo, double bass, fiddle and vocal harmonies.

Registration required.

L’événement Soirée USA Tarsac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65