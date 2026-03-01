Soirée USA TARSAC Tarsac
Soirée USA TARSAC Tarsac samedi 21 mars 2026.
Soirée USA
TARSAC Salle des fêtes Tarsac Gers
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-21 20:00:00
fin : 2026-03-21
Date(s) :
2026-03-21
L’Internationale Tarsacoises revient et cette année, la destination choisie les USA !
Au programme
19h initiation danse country
20g soirée USA avec Repas et concert
Au menu
Oignon rings Tenders
Burger frite
Brownie
Milkshake
Bière et vin américains, non compris dans le menu
Le concert sera assuré par le groyupe Sweet Potato vine.
Sweet Potato Vine est un groupe festif et coloré qui s’inspire des racines profondes de la musique Folk Américaine & Old Time tout en ajoutant une touche supplémentaire de fraîcheur et de fun incluant guitare, banjo, contrebasse, violon et voix en harmonies.
Inscription obligatoire.
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TARSAC Salle des fêtes Tarsac 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 49 57 44 82 mairie.tarsac@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Internationale Tarsacoises is back, and this year the destination is the USA!
On the program
7pm: introduction to country dancing
20g: USA evening with meal and concert
On the menu
Onion rings Tenders
Burger fries
Brownie
Milkshake
American beer and wine, not included in the menu
The concert will be performed by groyupe Sweet Potato vine.
Sweet Potato Vine is a festive, colorful band that draws inspiration from the deep roots of American Folk & Old Time music, while adding an extra touch of freshness and fun, including guitar, banjo, double bass, fiddle and vocal harmonies.
Registration required.
L’événement Soirée USA Tarsac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65