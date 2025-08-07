Soirée Viniscène Château de Viella Viella

Une alliance éphèmère

avec le monde du spectacle

Le vin, dans toute sa diversité, ne se refuse pas à une alliance éphémère avec le monde du spectacle. La famille Bortolussi invite à découvrir cette insolite fusion… Le rendez-vous est donné au Château où est proposé de découvrir le chai à barriques, coulisse de l’élaboration de leurs vins.

C’est ensuite un peu plus haut que le rideau se lève… Dans le cadre unique de la salle de réception, se déroule une dégustation commentée des vins emblématiques du Château. Celle-ci est ponctuée par les interventions artistiques de musiciens de talent.

Tout au long de la soirée, est proposé un cocktail gastronomique dînatoire où les mets donnent naturellement la réplique aux vins du domaine.

Blue Mojito

Un cocktail musical rafraîchissant où le jazz flirte avec la pop et le groove. Blue Mojito revisite les grands standards avec élégance et énergie, distillant des sonorités latines ensoleillées et entraînantes. Une invitation à savourer l’instant, bercé par des notes festives et pleines de swing.

Rendez-vous au Château à 20h

Château de Viella Château Viella Viella 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 69 75 81 contact@chateauviella.fr

English :

A fleeting alliance

with the world of entertainment

Wine, in all its diversity, is not averse to an ephemeral alliance with the world of entertainment. The Bortolussi family invites you to discover this unusual fusion? The meeting point is at the Château, where you can discover the barrel cellar, the backstage area where their wines are made.

Then, a little higher up, the curtain rises? In the unique setting of the reception room, a commented tasting of the Château?s emblematic wines takes place. The event is punctuated by artistic performances from talented musicians.

Throughout the evening, a gastronomic cocktail dinner is offered, where the food naturally matches the estate’s wines.

Blue Mojito:

A refreshing musical cocktail where jazz flirts with pop and groove. Blue Mojito revisits the great standards with elegance and energy, distilling sunny, lively Latin sounds. An invitation to savor the moment, lulled by festive, swinging notes.

Rendezvous at the Château at 8pm

German :

Ein flüchtiges Bündnis

mit der Welt der Unterhaltung

Der Wein in all seiner Vielfalt kann sich einer flüchtigen Verbindung mit der Welt des Schauspiels nicht verschließen. Die Familie Bortolussi lädt dazu ein, diese ungewöhnliche Fusion zu entdecken? Der Treffpunkt ist das Château, wo man den Barrique-Keller besichtigen kann, der die Kulisse für die Herstellung ihrer Weine bildet.

Der Vorhang hebt sich etwas weiter oben In dem einzigartigen Rahmen des Empfangssaals findet eine kommentierte Verkostung der emblematischen Weine des Schlosses statt. Die Weinprobe wird von talentierten Musikern begleitet.

Den ganzen Abend über wird ein gastronomischer Cocktail serviert, bei dem die Speisen den Weinen des Weinguts auf natürliche Weise folgen.

Blue Mojito :

Ein erfrischender musikalischer Cocktail, bei dem der Jazz mit Pop und Groove flirtet. Blue Mojito interpretiert die großen Standards mit Eleganz und Energie neu, indem er sonnige und mitreißende lateinamerikanische Klänge destilliert. Eine Einladung, den Augenblick zu genießen und sich von festlichen und swingenden Noten wiegen zu lassen.

Treffpunkt im Schloss um 20 Uhr

Italiano :

Una fugace alleanza

con il mondo dello spettacolo

Il vino, nella sua diversità, non disdegna un’effimera alleanza con il mondo dello spettacolo. La famiglia Bortolussi vi invita a scoprire questa insolita fusione? Il luogo d’incontro è lo Château, dove potrete scoprire la barricaia, il backstage dove vengono prodotti i loro vini.

Poi il sipario si alza un po’ di più? Nella cornice unica della sala di ricevimento, si svolge una degustazione commentata dei vini emblematici dello Château. Il tutto è scandito da performance artistiche di musicisti di talento.

Nel corso della serata viene servito un cocktail gastronomico in cui i piatti si integrano naturalmente con i vini della tenuta.

Blue Mojito :

Un cocktail musicale rinfrescante in cui il jazz flirta con il pop e il groove. Blue Mojito rivisita i grandi standard con eleganza ed energia, distillando suoni latini solari e accattivanti. Un invito ad assaporare il momento, cullati da note festose e piene di swing.

Appuntamento allo Château alle 20.00

Espanol :

Una alianza fugaz

con el mundo del espectáculo

El vino, en toda su diversidad, no es reacio a una alianza efímera con el mundo del espectáculo. La familia Bortolussi le invita a descubrir esta insólita fusión.. El lugar de encuentro es el Château, donde podrá descubrir la bodega de barricas, los bastidores donde se elaboran sus vinos.

A continuación, el telón se levanta un poco más alto? En el marco incomparable de la sala de recepción, tiene lugar una degustación comentada de los vinos emblemáticos del Château. Todo ello amenizado con actuaciones artísticas de músicos de gran talento.

A lo largo de la velada, se sirve un cóctel gastronómico en el que los platos complementan naturalmente los vinos de la finca.

Mojito azul :

Un refrescante cóctel musical donde el jazz coquetea con el pop y el groove. Blue Mojito revisita los grandes estándares con elegancia y energía, destilando sonidos latinos soleados y pegadizos. Una invitación a saborear el momento, arrullado por notas festivas llenas de swing.

Cita en el Château a las 20.00 horas

