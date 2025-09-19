SOIRÉE ZENITUDE SOUND BATH Juvignac

SOIRÉE ZENITUDE SOUND BATH Juvignac vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

SOIRÉE ZENITUDE SOUND BATH

1292 Allée des Thermes Juvignac Hérault

Tarif : 59.25 – 59.25 – EUR

Début : 2025-09-19

2025-09-19

Un voyage sonore captivant et en mouvement à la surface de l’eau, sur matelas flottants confortables une expérience unique et un soin collectif à chaque soirée.

Vendredi 19 septembre à 20h

Gong Bath live avec Phil Wata (Gong Sun) gong, bols tibétains, fen gong, handpan, chants spontanés… Une immersion sensorielle apaisante propice au lâcher-prise.

Bonus

Pour toute réservation d’un matelas, un accès de 3h au spa est offert (bon cadeau valable 6 mois).

Programme

20h pot d’accueil

20h30–21h30 Sound Bath

Collation en fin de séance

LE BON PLAN !

Promotion spéciale rentrée de 25% pour la séance du 19 septembre.

Soit 59.25€ Solo

Soit 111.25€ Duo

Places limitées, réservation obligatoire (à partir de 12 ans).

Tenue souple conseillée.

Réservations

En ligne

Par téléphone 04 66 40 40 17 .

1292 Allée des Thermes Juvignac 34990 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 10 42 42

English :

Zenitude Evening ? Sound Bath

Tickets now available for the next Sound Bath (Gong Bath atmosphere and more), co-organized with Spa La Source de la Valadière in Juvignac.

German :

Zenitude-Abend ? Sound Bath

Tickets für das nächste Sound Bath (Gong Bath-Atmosphäre und mehr) in Co-Organisation mit dem Spa La Source de la Valadière in Juvignac erhältlich.

Italiano :

Serata Zenitude? Bagno di suono

Sono disponibili i biglietti per il prossimo bagno sonoro (atmosfera da bagno di gong e altro), organizzato in collaborazione con la Spa La Source de la Valadière di Juvignac.

Espanol :

Zenitude Tarde ? Baño de Sonido

Ya están disponibles las entradas para el próximo Baño de Sonido (ambiente de Baño de Gong y más), coorganizado con el Spa La Source de la Valadière en Juvignac.

