SOIRÉE ZENITUDE SOUND BATH Juvignac

SOIRÉE ZENITUDE SOUND BATH
1292 Allée des Thermes Juvignac Hérault
Tarif : 59.25 – 59.25 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-19
2025-09-19
Soirée Zenitude Sound Bath
Billetterie ouverte pour le prochain Sound Bath (ambiance Gong Bath et plus) en co-organisation avec le Spa La Source de la Valadière à Juvignac.
Un voyage sonore captivant et en mouvement à la surface de l’eau, sur matelas flottants confortables une expérience unique et un soin collectif à chaque soirée.
Vendredi 19 septembre à 20h
Gong Bath live avec Phil Wata (Gong Sun) gong, bols tibétains, fen gong, handpan, chants spontanés… Une immersion sensorielle apaisante propice au lâcher-prise.
Bonus
Pour toute réservation d’un matelas, un accès de 3h au spa est offert (bon cadeau valable 6 mois).
Programme
20h pot d’accueil
20h30–21h30 Sound Bath
Collation en fin de séance
LE BON PLAN !
Promotion spéciale rentrée de 25% pour la séance du 19 septembre.
Soit 59.25€ Solo
Soit 111.25€ Duo
Places limitées, réservation obligatoire (à partir de 12 ans).
Tenue souple conseillée.
Réservations
En ligne
Par téléphone 04 66 40 40 17 .
1292 Allée des Thermes Juvignac 34990 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 10 42 42
English :
Zenitude Evening ? Sound Bath
Tickets now available for the next Sound Bath (Gong Bath atmosphere and more), co-organized with Spa La Source de la Valadière in Juvignac.
German :
Zenitude-Abend ? Sound Bath
Tickets für das nächste Sound Bath (Gong Bath-Atmosphäre und mehr) in Co-Organisation mit dem Spa La Source de la Valadière in Juvignac erhältlich.
Italiano :
Serata Zenitude? Bagno di suono
Sono disponibili i biglietti per il prossimo bagno sonoro (atmosfera da bagno di gong e altro), organizzato in collaborazione con la Spa La Source de la Valadière di Juvignac.
Espanol :
Zenitude Tarde ? Baño de Sonido
Ya están disponibles las entradas para el próximo Baño de Sonido (ambiente de Baño de Gong y más), coorganizado con el Spa La Source de la Valadière en Juvignac.
