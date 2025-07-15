SOIRÉES BELOTE Rocles

SOIRÉES BELOTE Rocles mardi 15 juillet 2025.

SOIRÉES BELOTE

le village Rocles Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-15

fin : 2025-08-28

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

Soirées belote tous les mardis et jeudis, organisées par le Foyer Rural Roclais avec de nombreux lots.

le village Rocles 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 21 73 50 90 foyerruralroclais@gmx.fr

English :

Belote evenings every Tuesday and Thursday, organized by the Foyer Rural Roclais, with lots of prizes.

German :

Belote-Abende jeden Dienstag und Donnerstag, organisiert vom Foyer Rural Roclais mit vielen Preisen.

Italiano :

Serate Belote ogni martedì e giovedì, organizzate dal Foyer Rural Roclais, con tanti premi.

Espanol :

Veladas de belote todos los martes y jueves, organizadas por el Foyer Rural Roclais, con muchos premios.

