Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy Château de Panloy Port-d’Envaux
Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy Château de Panloy Port-d’Envaux mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Port-d’Envaux
Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy
Château de Panloy 3 Domaine de Panloy Port-d’Envaux Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26 2026-10-17 2026-10-24 2026-10-30 2026-10-31
Aurez-vous le courage de venir découvrir Panloy la nuit ? Le soir venu, les fantômes du Château reviennent à la vie et hantent les couloirs de la vieille demeure. Suivez ces personnages mystérieux et menez à bien votre mission !
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Château de Panloy 3 Domaine de Panloy Port-d’Envaux 17350 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 91 73 23 contact@panloy.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Haunted Party at Panloy Castle
In the evening, the ghosts of the Castle come back to life and haunt the corridors of the old house.
While walking in the darkness of the gardens and corridors of the Castle, you will have for mission to reconstitute the genealogy of the family, starting to meet strange characters, funny, scary, who will tell you, if they want it, their past life …
Will you have the courage to come and discover Panloy at night?
A friendly cocktail will allow you to recover from your emotions.
L’événement Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy Port-d’Envaux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par Communauté de communes Coeur de Saintonge
À voir aussi à Port-d'Envaux (Charente-Maritime)
- Visite animée au château de Panloy, Château de Panloy, Port-d’Envaux 19 septembre 2026
- Visite animées au château de Panloy, Château de Panloy, Port-d’Envaux 19 septembre 2026