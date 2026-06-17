Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy Château de Panloy Port-d’Envaux

Port-d’Envaux

Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy

Château de Panloy 3 Domaine de Panloy Port-d’Envaux Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26 2026-10-17 2026-10-24 2026-10-30 2026-10-31

Aurez-vous le courage de venir découvrir Panloy la nuit ? Le soir venu, les fantômes du Château reviennent à la vie et hantent les couloirs de la vieille demeure. Suivez ces personnages mystérieux et menez à bien votre mission !

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Château de Panloy 3 Domaine de Panloy Port-d’Envaux 17350 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 91 73 23 contact@panloy.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Haunted Party at Panloy Castle

In the evening, the ghosts of the Castle come back to life and haunt the corridors of the old house.

While walking in the darkness of the gardens and corridors of the Castle, you will have for mission to reconstitute the genealogy of the family, starting to meet strange characters, funny, scary, who will tell you, if they want it, their past life …

Will you have the courage to come and discover Panloy at night?



A friendly cocktail will allow you to recover from your emotions.

L’événement Soirées hantées au Château de Panloy Port-d’Envaux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par Communauté de communes Coeur de Saintonge