Sologn’en Rose La Ferté-Saint-Aubin dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Sologn’en Rose

4 Rue Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

Marche de 5 km ou 8 km dans le parc du Château de La Ferté St-Aubin Château de La Ferté saint Aubin et les rues de La Ferté St-Aubin à partir de 9h

Zumba avec Sabine de SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching à 10h et 11h

Dimanche 12 octobre

à partir de 9h

Château de la Ferté Saint Aubin

Contact solognenrose@gmail.com

Vous inscrire HelloAsso

Cette année, vous pouvez choisir votre participation, à votre convenance, à partir de 10€ par personne dès 14 ans (gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans). 10 .

English :

? 5 km or 8 km walk in the grounds of the Château de La Ferté St-Aubin Château de La Ferté saint Aubin and the streets of La Ferté St-Aubin starting at 9 a.m

? Zumba with Sabine from SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching at 10am and 11am

German :

? Wanderung von 5 km oder 8 km im Park des Schlosses von La Ferté St-Aubin Schloss von La Ferté saint Aubin und den Straßen von La Ferté St-Aubin ab 9 Uhr

? Zumba mit Sabine von SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching um 10 Uhr und 11 Uhr

Italiano :

? Passeggiata di 5 km o 8 km nel parco del Castello di La Ferté St-Aubin Castello di La Ferté saint Aubin e le strade di La Ferté St-Aubin a partire dalle 9 del mattino

? Zumba con Sabine di SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching alle 10.00 e alle 11.00

Espanol :

? Paseo de 5 km u 8 km por los terrenos del Castillo de La Ferté St-Aubin Castillo de La Ferté saint Aubin y las calles de La Ferté St-Aubin a partir de las 9 h

? Zumba con Sabine de SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching a las 10h y a las 11h

L’événement Sologn’en Rose La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN