Sologn’en Rose La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Sologn'en Rose La Ferté-Saint-Aubin dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
4 Rue Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Marche de 5 km ou 8 km dans le parc du Château de La Ferté St-Aubin Château de La Ferté saint Aubin et les rues de La Ferté St-Aubin à partir de 9h
Zumba avec Sabine de SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching à 10h et 11h
Sologn'en Rose ️
Dimanche 12 octobre
à partir de 9h
Château de la Ferté Saint Aubin
Contact solognenrose@gmail.com
Vous inscrire HelloAsso
Cette année, vous pouvez choisir votre participation, à votre convenance, à partir de 10€ par personne dès 14 ans (gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans).
4 Rue Général Leclerc La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
English :
Sologn’en Rose
? 5 km or 8 km walk in the grounds of the Château de La Ferté St-Aubin Château de La Ferté saint Aubin and the streets of La Ferté St-Aubin starting at 9 a.m
? Zumba with Sabine from SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching at 10am and 11am
German :
Sologn’en Rose
? Wanderung von 5 km oder 8 km im Park des Schlosses von La Ferté St-Aubin Schloss von La Ferté saint Aubin und den Straßen von La Ferté St-Aubin ab 9 Uhr
? Zumba mit Sabine von SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching um 10 Uhr und 11 Uhr
Italiano :
Sologn’en Rose
? Passeggiata di 5 km o 8 km nel parco del Castello di La Ferté St-Aubin Castello di La Ferté saint Aubin e le strade di La Ferté St-Aubin a partire dalle 9 del mattino
? Zumba con Sabine di SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching alle 10.00 e alle 11.00
Espanol :
Sologn’en Rose
? Paseo de 5 km u 8 km por los terrenos del Castillo de La Ferté St-Aubin Castillo de La Ferté saint Aubin y las calles de La Ferté St-Aubin a partir de las 9 h
? Zumba con Sabine de SP Coaching @sabinep.coaching a las 10h y a las 11h
