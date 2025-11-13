Songs of Peace, Praise and Remembrance – la chorale de Crescent School, Toronto, Canada Eglise de la Madeleine Paris

Songs of Peace, Praise and Remembrance – la chorale de Crescent School, Toronto, Canada Eglise de la Madeleine Paris jeudi 13 novembre 2025.

ENTREE LIBRE ! FREE ENTRY !

La chorale des hommes et des garçons de la Crescent School de Toronto propose un programme émouvant et inspirant, composé de chefs-d’œuvre choraux modernes, afin de rendre hommage à ceux qui ont combattu et donné leur vie pendant la Première Guerre mondiale.

The men and boys choir of Crescent School, Toronto, porposes a moving and uplifting programme of modern choral masterpieces, to commemorate those who fought and gave their lives in World War I.

Cheffe de choeur – Dr Sandra Boyes

Programme :

Concerto for Two Violins in A Major – A. Vivaldi

Abide With Me – W.H. Monk

In Flanders Fields – L. Adams

Homeward Bound – M. Keen

Band of Brothers – P. Jarman

Pie Jesu – G.Fauré

Hashivenu – arr. Rao

You Raise Me Up – arr. Audrey Snyder

Corner of the Sky – S. Schwartz

Seasons of Love – arr. L. Huff

Northwest Passage – S. Rogers

The Journey – arr. J. Martin

Sisi Ni Moja – J. Navreud

We Rise Again – arr. Lydia Adams

Le jeudi 13 novembre 2025

de 15h30 à 16h30

gratuit Tout public.

Eglise de la Madeleine Place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris

