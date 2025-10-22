Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant Marans

Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant Marans mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant

1 quai Georges Clémenceau Marans Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 28 – 28 – 28 EUR

par duo parent / enfant

Début : 2025-10-22 13:45:00

fin : 2025-10-22

2025-10-22

Voyage Sonore avec Du Souffle Créatif sonothérapie artistique et contemporaine.

Pour duo parent / enfant, réservation par téléphone.

1 quai Georges Clémenceau Marans 17230 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 67 25 73 61

English :

Voyage Sonore with Du Souffle Créatif artistic and contemporary sound therapy.

For parent/child duo, reservation by phone.

German :

Sonore Reise mit Du Souffle Créatif künstlerische und zeitgenössische Sonotherapie.

Für Eltern-Kind-Duo, Reservierung per Telefon.

Italiano :

Viaggio sonoro con Du Souffle Créatif terapia del suono artistica e contemporanea.

Per il duo genitore/bambino, prenotare telefonicamente.

Espanol :

Viaje sonoro con Du Souffle Créatif terapia sonora artística y contemporánea.

Para dúo de padres e hijos, reserva por teléfono.

