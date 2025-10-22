Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant Marans
Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant Marans mercredi 22 octobre 2025.
Sonothérapie « Voyage sonore » parent / enfant
1 quai Georges Clémenceau Marans Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 28 – 28 – 28 EUR
par duo parent / enfant
Début : 2025-10-22 13:45:00
fin : 2025-10-22
2025-10-22
Voyage Sonore avec Du Souffle Créatif sonothérapie artistique et contemporaine.
Pour duo parent / enfant, réservation par téléphone.
1 quai Georges Clémenceau Marans 17230 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 67 25 73 61
English :
Voyage Sonore with Du Souffle Créatif artistic and contemporary sound therapy.
For parent/child duo, reservation by phone.
German :
Sonore Reise mit Du Souffle Créatif künstlerische und zeitgenössische Sonotherapie.
Für Eltern-Kind-Duo, Reservierung per Telefon.
Italiano :
Viaggio sonoro con Du Souffle Créatif terapia del suono artistica e contemporanea.
Per il duo genitore/bambino, prenotare telefonicamente.
Espanol :
Viaje sonoro con Du Souffle Créatif terapia sonora artística y contemporánea.
Para dúo de padres e hijos, reserva por teléfono.
