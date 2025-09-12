Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon

Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

Sortie à Cagnotte

Halle Pouillon Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-12

Date(s) :

2025-09-12

Sortie à Cagnotte avec visite du musée du fruit . Entrée 5€. Visite guidé de l’abbaye de Cagnotte avec Robert Bacheré.

Sortie à Cagnotte avec visite du musée du fruit . Entrée 5€. Visite guidé de l’abbaye de Cagnotte avec Robert Bacheré. .

Halle Pouillon 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 46 28 95 88 pouillon.culture.traditions@orange.fr

English : Sortie à Cagnotte

Outing to Cagnotte with a visit to the fruit museum. Admission 5? Guided tour of Cagnotte Abbey with Robert Bacheré.

German : Sortie à Cagnotte

Ausflug nach Cagnotte mit Besuch des Obstmuseums . Eintritt 5? Führung durch die Abtei von Cagnotte mit Robert Bacheré.

Italiano :

Gita a Cagnotte con visita al museo della frutta. Ingresso 5? Visita guidata all’Abbazia di Cagnotte con Robert Bacheré.

Espanol : Sortie à Cagnotte

Excursión a Cagnotte con visita al museo de la fruta. Entrada 5? Visita guiada a la abadía de Cagnotte con Robert Bacheré.

L’événement Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans