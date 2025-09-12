Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon
Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon vendredi 12 septembre 2025.
Sortie à Cagnotte
Halle Pouillon Landes
Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-12
2025-09-12
Sortie à Cagnotte avec visite du musée du fruit . Entrée 5€. Visite guidé de l’abbaye de Cagnotte avec Robert Bacheré.
Halle Pouillon 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 46 28 95 88 pouillon.culture.traditions@orange.fr
English : Sortie à Cagnotte
Outing to Cagnotte with a visit to the fruit museum. Admission 5? Guided tour of Cagnotte Abbey with Robert Bacheré.
German : Sortie à Cagnotte
Ausflug nach Cagnotte mit Besuch des Obstmuseums . Eintritt 5? Führung durch die Abtei von Cagnotte mit Robert Bacheré.
Italiano :
Gita a Cagnotte con visita al museo della frutta. Ingresso 5? Visita guidata all’Abbazia di Cagnotte con Robert Bacheré.
Espanol : Sortie à Cagnotte
Excursión a Cagnotte con visita al museo de la fruta. Entrada 5? Visita guiada a la abadía de Cagnotte con Robert Bacheré.
L’événement Sortie à Cagnotte Pouillon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans