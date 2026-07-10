SORTIE BOTANIQUE Gouaux-de-Larboust
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Gouaux-de-Larboust
Informations pratiques
Gouaux-de-Larboust
SORTIE BOTANIQUE
Parking sortie du village Gouaux-de-Larboust Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Avant la conférence de 17h, Lionel Belhacène vous emmènera en vallée blanche, découvrir, reconnaître et discuter des fleurs du mois d’août.
Libre participation au bénéfice de l’association Les Amis de l’église de Cazeaux de Larboust. .
Parking sortie du village Gouaux-de-Larboust 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie amiseglisedecazeaux@free.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Before the 5:00 p.m. lecture, Lionel Belhacène will take you on a hike through the valley to discover, identify, and discuss the flowers of August.
L’événement SORTIE BOTANIQUE Gouaux-de-Larboust a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE