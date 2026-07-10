UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Gouaux-de-Larboust

SORTIE BOTANIQUE Gouaux-de-Larboust

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Gouaux-de-Larboust

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
Parking sortie du village
Ville
31110 Gouaux-de-Larboust
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Gouaux-de-Larboust

SORTIE BOTANIQUE

Parking sortie du village Gouaux-de-Larboust Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Avant la conférence de 17h, Lionel Belhacène vous emmènera en vallée blanche, découvrir, reconnaître et discuter des fleurs du mois d’août.
Libre participation au bénéfice de l’association Les Amis de l’église de Cazeaux de Larboust.   .

Parking sortie du village Gouaux-de-Larboust 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   amiseglisedecazeaux@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Before the 5:00 p.m. lecture, Lionel Belhacène will take you on a hike through the valley to discover, identify, and discuss the flowers of August.

L’événement SORTIE BOTANIQUE Gouaux-de-Larboust a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE