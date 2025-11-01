Sortie champignons Arès

Sortie champignons Arès samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Parcours de santé Arès Gironde

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-01
fin : 2025-11-01

2025-11-01

9h30/12h30
SORTIE CHAMPIGNONS
Initiation à la mycologie dans les sous-bois d’Arès.
Tout public Payant à partir de 5 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
Renseignements au 05 56 60 18 07.
Lieu parcours de santé.   .

Parcours de santé Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 56 60 18 07  info@ares-tourisme.com

