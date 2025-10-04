Sortie champignons Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais

Sortie champignons Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Sortie champignons

Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais Allier

Début : 2025-10-04 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04 12:00:00

2025-10-04 2025-10-11 2025-10-18 2025-10-25

L’Artisan Naturaliste vous invite en forêt de Tronçais à la découverte des champignons chaque samedi d’octobre de 9h à 12h. Vous apprendrez à les identifier et repartirez avec votre récolte de comestibles ! Le lieu de RDV précis sera donné à l’inscription

Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 95 08 40 lartisan.naturaliste@gmail.com

English :

L’Artisan Naturaliste invites you to discover mushrooms in the Tronçais forest every Saturday in October from 9am to 12pm. You’ll learn how to identify them and leave with your own harvest of edibles! The exact meeting point will be given on registration

German :

Der Artisan Naturaliste lädt Sie jeden Samstag im Oktober von 9.00 bis 12.00 Uhr in den Wald von Tronçais ein, um Pilze zu entdecken. Sie lernen, sie zu identifizieren und nehmen Ihre eigene Ernte an essbaren Pilzen mit nach Hause! Der genaue Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben

Italiano :

L’Artisan Naturaliste vi invita a scoprire i funghi nella foresta di Tronçais tutti i sabati di ottobre dalle 9.00 alle 12.00. Imparerete a riconoscerli e partirete con il vostro raccolto di prodotti commestibili! Il punto d’incontro esatto sarà comunicato al momento dell’iscrizione

Espanol :

L’Artisan Naturaliste le invita a descubrir las setas en el bosque de Tronçais todos los sábados de octubre de 9:00 a 12:00 horas. Aprenderás a identificarlas y te irás con tu propia cosecha de comestibles El punto de encuentro exacto se comunicará en el momento de la inscripción

