Sortie champignons CAP Tronçais Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais

Début : 2025-10-11 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 12:00:00

CAP Tronçais propose une initiation aux champignons en forêt les 11 octobre et 8 novembre de 10h à 12h. Au programme identification des spécimens découverts et partage des comestibles récoltés à la fin . Prévoir panier et chaussures adaptées.

CAP Tronçais Avenue Nicolas Rambourg Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 09 00 23 cap.troncais@orange.fr

English :

CAP Tronçais offers an introduction to mushrooms in the forest on October 11 and November 8 from 10am to 12pm. Program: identification of specimens discovered and sharing of edibles harvested at the end. Bring a basket and suitable footwear.

German :

CAP Tronçais bietet am 11. Oktober und 8. November von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr eine Einführung in die Pilzsuche im Wald an. Auf dem Programm stehen die Identifizierung der entdeckten Exemplare und das Teilen der am Ende gesammelten essbaren Lebensmittel. Korb und geeignete Schuhe mitbringen.

Italiano :

L’11 ottobre e l’8 novembre, dalle 10.00 alle 12.00, CAP Tronçais propone un’introduzione ai funghi nel bosco. In programma: identificazione degli esemplari scoperti e condivisione dei prodotti commestibili raccolti al termine. Portare un cestino e calzature adatte.

Espanol :

El CAP Tronçais propone una iniciación a las setas en el bosque los días 11 de octubre y 8 de noviembre de 10:00 a 12:00 horas. En el programa: identificación de los ejemplares descubiertos y reparto de los comestibles recolectados al final. Traiga una cesta y calzado adecuado.

