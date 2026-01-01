SORTIE DE RESIDENCE BLAST, CIE IMPROJECTION Pennautier

SORTIE DE RESIDENCE BLAST, CIE IMPROJECTION

BD-concert, d’après l’œuvre de Manu Larcenet.

Noir, hallucinant, brutal, fatal, sauvage, dépressif, sublime, contemplatif, sensoriel et explosif, Blast traite de la sauvagerie rencontrée par un homme qui tente d’échapper à la société moderne. Dans la lignée de l’œuvre originale, Improjection fait de ce nouveau bd concert un défi esthétique singulièrement excitant en jouant constamment avec les limites entre réalité ou fiction.

Place du Coustou Pennautier 11610 Aude Occitanie

Comic-book concert, based on the work by Manu Larcenet.

Dark, hallucinatory, brutal, fatal, savage, depressive, sublime, contemplative, sensory and explosive, Blast deals with the savagery encountered by a man trying to escape modern society. Following in the footsteps of the original work, Improjection makes this new comic book concert a singularly exciting aesthetic challenge, constantly playing with the boundaries between reality and fiction.

Free admission, booking recommended.

