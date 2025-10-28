SORTIE DE RESIDENCE CHIENNES PAR LA COMPAGNIE PARDI Béziers

Danse, acrobatie et humour absurde pour toute la famille autour des aventures d’une famille et de sa chienne.

Ce spectacle tout public mêle danse, acrobatie et humour absurde pour raconter les aventures d’une famille père, mère, fille, grand-mère et leur chienne confrontée aux complexités d’un monde fragmenté.

Techniques circassiennes trapèze, vélo acrobatique, manipulation d’objets et danse acrobatique.

Dans le cadre du « Festival Grands Zyeux P’tites Zoreilles » à la Médiathèque André Malraux, répétition ouverte au public le lundi 20 octobre à 10h

Réservation obligatoire Gratuit. .

13B Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82

English :

Dance, acrobatics and absurd humor for the whole family, based on the adventures of a family and their dog.

German :

Tanz, Akrobatik und absurder Humor für die ganze Familie rund um die Abenteuer einer Familie und ihrer Hündin.

Italiano :

Danza, acrobazie e umorismo assurdo per tutta la famiglia, basato sulle avventure di una famiglia e del suo cane.

Espanol :

Danza, acrobacias y humor absurdo para toda la familia basado en las aventuras de una familia y su perro.

