Sortie de résidence PLASTROCAT(I)E, SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

2026-01-24 18:30:00

PLASTOCRAT(I)E solo de clown créé en 2024 par Julie Hewusz, mêlant théâtre gestuel, objets et bouffon pour interroger avec humour et gravité notre rapport au plastique et à la consommation.

Tout public, 60 min, participation libre (conseillé 3 €)

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine Blanche, Gripp Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97

English :

PLASTOCRAT(I)E: clown solo created in 2024 by Julie Hewusz, combining gestural theater, objects and jester to question our relationship with plastic and consumption, with humor and gravity.

Open to all, 60 min, free admission (recommended 3 ?)

