SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet

SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN

RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-01-10

2025-12-17 2025-12-20 2025-12-27 2026-01-03 2026-01-10

Les sorties découvertes sont accessibles à tous, même aux plus jeunes d’entre vous à partir de 6 ans !

Réservation auprès de l’Office de tourisme Cagire Garonne Salat.

Cette sortie est idéale pour une première approche du monde souterrain en toute sécurité, en y allant à votre rythme pour passer un moment agréable… 39 .

English :

Discovery outings are open to all, even the youngest among you aged 6 and over!

Bookings at the Cagire Garonne Salat Tourist Office.

