SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE EN SPÉLÉO UNE PREMIÈRE APPROCHE DU MONDE SOUTERRAIN Aspet mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
RDV AU PARKING DU CARREFOUR EXPRESS Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 39 – 39 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-01-10
2025-12-17 2025-12-20 2025-12-27 2026-01-03 2026-01-10
Les sorties découvertes sont accessibles à tous, même aux plus jeunes d’entre vous à partir de 6 ans !
Réservation auprès de l’Office de tourisme Cagire Garonne Salat.
Cette sortie est idéale pour une première approche du monde souterrain en toute sécurité, en y allant à votre rythme pour passer un moment agréable… 39 .
English :
Discovery outings are open to all, even the youngest among you aged 6 and over!
Bookings at the Cagire Garonne Salat Tourist Office.
