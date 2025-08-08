Sortie en bus à Flagnac, son et lumière Hier un village Entraygues-sur-Truyère

3 rue du ollège Entraygues-sur-Truyère Aveyron

Tarif : 23 – 23 – 33 EUR

Tarif enfant

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-08

Le grand spectacle d’Occitanie, nouvelle bande son, l’histoire de nos grands-parents interprété par 250 figurants… Une histoire simple, authentique, chargée d’émotion…

début du spectacle 22h15, durée 1h45, buvette….. .

3 rue du ollège Entraygues-sur-Truyère 12140 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 44 49 57

English :

The great Occitanie show, new soundtrack, the story of our grandparents interpreted by 250 extras… A simple, authentic story, full of emotion…

German :

Die große Show aus Okzitanien, neuer Soundtrack, die Geschichte unserer Großeltern, interpretiert von 250 Statisten… Eine einfache, authentische, emotionsgeladene Geschichte…

Italiano :

Il grande spettacolo dell’Occitania, una nuova colonna sonora, la storia dei nostri nonni interpretata da 250 comparse… Una storia semplice, autentica, piena di emozioni…

Espanol :

El gran espectáculo de Occitanie, una nueva banda sonora, la historia de nuestros abuelos interpretada por 250 figurantes… Una historia sencilla y auténtica, llena de emoción…

