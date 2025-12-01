Sortie famille à Bordeaux Rue de la gare Cozes
Sortie famille à Bordeaux Rue de la gare Cozes samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Sortie famille à Bordeaux
Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-12-13 08:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 18:30:00
2025-12-13
Le centre social organise une sortie à Bordeaux-
Déambulation au marché de noël et spectacle Lynn, un Noël de viking
Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 90 96 72 ccascozes@orange.fr
English :
The social center organizes an outing to Bordeaux-
Christmas market stroll and Lynn show, A Viking Christmas
German :
Das Sozialzentrum organisiert einen Ausflug nach Bordeaux-
Spaziergang auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt und Aufführung Lynn, eine Wikingerweihnacht
Italiano :
Il centro sociale organizza una gita a Bordeaux
Passeggiate al mercatino di Natale e allo spettacolo di Lynn, Un Natale vichingo
Espanol :
El centro social organiza una excursión a Burdeos
Pasea por el mercado de Navidad y el espectáculo de Lynn, Una Navidad vikinga
