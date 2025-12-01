Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Sortie famille à Bordeaux Rue de la gare Cozes

Sortie famille à Bordeaux Rue de la gare Cozes samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Sortie famille à Bordeaux

Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-13 08:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-13

Le centre social organise une sortie à Bordeaux-
Déambulation au marché de noël et spectacle Lynn, un Noël de viking
Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 90 96 72  ccascozes@orange.fr

English :

The social center organizes an outing to Bordeaux-
Christmas market stroll and Lynn show, A Viking Christmas

German :

Das Sozialzentrum organisiert einen Ausflug nach Bordeaux-
Spaziergang auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt und Aufführung Lynn, eine Wikingerweihnacht

Italiano :

Il centro sociale organizza una gita a Bordeaux
Passeggiate al mercatino di Natale e allo spettacolo di Lynn, Un Natale vichingo

Espanol :

El centro social organiza una excursión a Burdeos
Pasea por el mercado de Navidad y el espectáculo de Lynn, Una Navidad vikinga

L’événement Sortie famille à Bordeaux Cozes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Royan Atlantique