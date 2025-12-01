Sortie famille à Bordeaux Rue de la gare Cozes

Sortie famille à Bordeaux

Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-13 08:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13 18:30:00

2025-12-13

Le centre social organise une sortie à Bordeaux-

Déambulation au marché de noël et spectacle Lynn, un Noël de viking

.

Rue de la gare Ancienne gare Cozes 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 90 96 72 ccascozes@orange.fr

English :

The social center organizes an outing to Bordeaux-

Christmas market stroll and Lynn show, A Viking Christmas

German :

Das Sozialzentrum organisiert einen Ausflug nach Bordeaux-

Spaziergang auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt und Aufführung Lynn, eine Wikingerweihnacht

Italiano :

Il centro sociale organizza una gita a Bordeaux

Passeggiate al mercatino di Natale e allo spettacolo di Lynn, Un Natale vichingo

Espanol :

El centro social organiza una excursión a Burdeos

Pasea por el mercado de Navidad y el espectáculo de Lynn, Una Navidad vikinga

L’événement Sortie famille à Bordeaux Cozes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Royan Atlantique