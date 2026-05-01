Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin Crespin
Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin Crespin samedi 23 mai 2026.
Crespin
Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin
Crespin Nord
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
La commune de Crespin célèbre la nature ! Partez en famille à la découverte des petits animaux qui peuplent les mares du bois (tritons, grenouilles, crapauds…). Une animation ludique et instructive proposée en partenariat avec le PNR Scarpe-Escaut.
Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 09h00 à 11h00 à Crespin
Sortie familiale (accessible aux enfants à partir de 7 ans)
Équipement conseillé Paire de bottes ou bonnes chaussures de marche et une tenue adaptée à la météo.
L’accès à cette sortie nature nécessite une inscription préalable.
Inscrivez-vous ici https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857
La commune de Crespin célèbre la nature ! Partez en famille à la découverte des petits animaux qui peuplent les mares du bois (tritons, grenouilles, crapauds…). Une animation ludique et instructive proposée en partenariat avec le PNR Scarpe-Escaut.
Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 09h00 à 11h00 à Crespin
Sortie familiale (accessible aux enfants à partir de 7 ans)
Équipement conseillé Paire de bottes ou bonnes chaussures de marche et une tenue adaptée à la météo.
L’accès à cette sortie nature nécessite une inscription préalable.
Inscrivez-vous ici https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857 .
Crespin 59154 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 27 19 19 70 contact@pnr-scarpe-escaut.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The commune of Crespin celebrates nature! Take the whole family to discover the small animals that inhabit the ponds in the woods (newts, frogs, toads…). A fun and instructive activity offered in partnership with the Scarpe-Escaut Regional Nature Park.
Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 09:00 to 11:00 at Crespin
Family outing (accessible to children aged 7 and over)
Recommended equipment: Pair of boots or good walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.
Access to this nature outing requires prior registration.
Register here: https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857
L’événement Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin Crespin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par OT Valenciennes