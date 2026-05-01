Crespin

Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin

Crespin Nord

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

La commune de Crespin célèbre la nature ! Partez en famille à la découverte des petits animaux qui peuplent les mares du bois (tritons, grenouilles, crapauds…). Une animation ludique et instructive proposée en partenariat avec le PNR Scarpe-Escaut.

Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 09h00 à 11h00 à Crespin

Sortie familiale (accessible aux enfants à partir de 7 ans)

Équipement conseillé Paire de bottes ou bonnes chaussures de marche et une tenue adaptée à la météo.

L’accès à cette sortie nature nécessite une inscription préalable.

Inscrivez-vous ici https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857

La commune de Crespin célèbre la nature ! Partez en famille à la découverte des petits animaux qui peuplent les mares du bois (tritons, grenouilles, crapauds…). Une animation ludique et instructive proposée en partenariat avec le PNR Scarpe-Escaut.

Samedi 23 mai 2026 de 09h00 à 11h00 à Crespin

Sortie familiale (accessible aux enfants à partir de 7 ans)

Équipement conseillé Paire de bottes ou bonnes chaussures de marche et une tenue adaptée à la météo.

L’accès à cette sortie nature nécessite une inscription préalable.

Inscrivez-vous ici https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857 .

Crespin 59154 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 27 19 19 70 contact@pnr-scarpe-escaut.fr

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English :

The commune of Crespin celebrates nature! Take the whole family to discover the small animals that inhabit the ponds in the woods (newts, frogs, toads…). A fun and instructive activity offered in partnership with the Scarpe-Escaut Regional Nature Park.

Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 09:00 to 11:00 at Crespin

Family outing (accessible to children aged 7 and over)

Recommended equipment: Pair of boots or good walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Access to this nature outing requires prior registration.

Register here: https://framaforms.org/les-habitants-des-mares-1772467857

L’événement Sortie nature au bois de Saint Landelin Crespin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par OT Valenciennes