Sortie nature Le Moulin de Raoul Brabant-le-Roi

Informations pratiques

Brabant-le-Roi

Sortie nature

Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Sortie nature, animée par Stéphane Latourte, guide nature.

Repas tiré du sac.

En cas de pluie, la journée se poursuivra à l’intérieur du moulin, sous forme de conférence et d’échanges.

Gratuit.

Sur réservation, par tél ou mail lemoulinderaoul@free.frTout public

0 .

Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 87 78 07 08 lemoulinderaoul@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Nature outing led by Stéphane Latourte, nature guide.

Pack a lunch.

In case of rain, the day will continue inside the mill with a talk and discussion.

Free.

Reservations required; call or email lemoulinderaoul@free.fr

L’événement Sortie nature Brabant-le-Roi a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE