Sortie nature Le Moulin de Raoul Brabant-le-Roi
dimanche 30 août 2026 · Le Moulin de Raoul · Brabant-le-Roi
Informations pratiques
Brabant-le-Roi
Sortie nature
Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
Sortie nature, animée par Stéphane Latourte, guide nature.
Repas tiré du sac.
En cas de pluie, la journée se poursuivra à l’intérieur du moulin, sous forme de conférence et d’échanges.
Gratuit.
Sur réservation, par tél ou mail lemoulinderaoul@free.frTout public
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Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 87 78 07 08 lemoulinderaoul@free.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Nature outing led by Stéphane Latourte, nature guide.
Pack a lunch.
In case of rain, the day will continue inside the mill with a talk and discussion.
Free.
Reservations required; call or email lemoulinderaoul@free.fr
L’événement Sortie nature Brabant-le-Roi a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE