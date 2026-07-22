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AGENDA · Brabant-le-Roi

Sortie nature Le Moulin de Raoul Brabant-le-Roi

dimanche 30 août 2026 · Le Moulin de Raoul · Brabant-le-Roi

Sortie nature Le Moulin de Raoul Brabant-le-Roi

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 30 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 30 août 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Lieu
Le Moulin de Raoul
Adresse
20 Rue du Moulin
Ville
55800 Brabant-le-Roi
Département
Meuse
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Brabant-le-Roi

Sortie nature

Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :
2026-08-30

Sortie nature, animée par Stéphane Latourte, guide nature.
Repas tiré du sac.
En cas de pluie, la journée se poursuivra à l’intérieur du moulin, sous forme de conférence et d’échanges.

Gratuit.
Sur réservation, par tél ou mail lemoulinderaoul@free.frTout public
0  .

Le Moulin de Raoul 20 Rue du Moulin Brabant-le-Roi 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 87 78 07 08  lemoulinderaoul@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Nature outing led by Stéphane Latourte, nature guide.
Pack a lunch.
In case of rain, the day will continue inside the mill with a talk and discussion.

Free.
Reservations required; call or email lemoulinderaoul@free.fr

L’événement Sortie nature Brabant-le-Roi a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE