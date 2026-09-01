Sortie nature crépusculaire Entre chien et loup Réchicourt-le-Château

Informations pratiques

Réchicourt-le-Château

Sortie nature crépusculaire Entre chien et loup

Départ Parking arboretum côté péniche Réchicourt-le-Château Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-09-25 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-25 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-25

Ça y est la migration des oiseaux a débuté, retour sur un milieu observé au printemps. Nous vous proposons cette fois une sortie nature crépusculaire aux alentours de l’écluse, au programme Observation et écoute des oiseaux en fin de journée avec présentation des particularités de quelques espèces. Observation et écoute (via une bat-box ) des chauve-souris qui fréquentent ce milieu avec présentation des spécificités de quelques espèces L’écoute se portera aussi sur les animaux nocturnes en espérant entendre les rapaces nocturnes qui fréquentent ce milieu. Prévoir une tenue adaptée au terrain et à la météo, si vous possédez des jumelles, elles peuvent être utiles. Une lampe frontale est également recommandée pour certains déplacements à noter que la majorité de la sortie se fera dans l’obscurité. Sans réservation, rendez-vous sur place 15 min avant l’heure de départ. Manifestation proposée par la LPO Moselle.Tout public

0 .

Départ Parking arboretum côté péniche Réchicourt-le-Château 57810 Moselle Grand Est alain.trinkwell@lpo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Bird migration has begun, and we’re looking back at an environment we observed in spring. This time, we’re proposing a twilight nature outing in the area around the lock, with the following program: Watching and listening to birds at the end of the day, with a presentation of the particularities of some species. Observation and listening (via a bat-box ) to the bats that frequent this area, with a presentation of the specific characteristics of some species The listening will also focus on nocturnal animals, with the hope of hearing the nocturnal birds of prey that frequent this area. Make sure you wear appropriate clothing for the terrain and weather, and binoculars can be useful if you have them. A headlamp is also recommended for some of the trips. Note that most of the outing will take place in the dark. No reservation required, please arrive 15 minutes before departure time. Event organized by LPO Moselle.

L’événement Sortie nature crépusculaire Entre chien et loup Réchicourt-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD