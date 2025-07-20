SORTIE NATURE DÉDIÉE À L’INVENTAIRE DES PAPILLONS Frontignan-de-Comminges
Place de la Mairie Frontignan-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-20 09:30:00
fin : 2025-07-20 16:00:00
2025-07-20
Participez à l’inventaire de notre biodiversité locale ; papillons de jour (rhopalocères)
Une journée pour tous, pour apprendre à reconnaître les papillons de nos villages et contribuer à leur recensement, animée par Natura Pyrenaica.
Prévoyez chaussures de marche, tenue adaptée à la météo, eau et casse-croûte.
Matériel vous avez un filet à papillons, une boîte d’observation ou de la documentation ? Apportez-les !
Gratuit. .
Place de la Mairie Frontignan-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 67 52
English :
Take part in the inventory of our local biodiversity; butterflies (rhopalocera)
German :
Beteiligen Sie sich an der Bestandsaufnahme unserer lokalen Biodiversität; Tagfalter (Rhopalocera)
Italiano :
Partecipare all’inventario della biodiversità locale; farfalle (rhopalocera)
Espanol :
Participar en el inventario de nuestra biodiversidad local; mariposas (rhopalocera)
