SORTIE NATURE DÉDIÉE À L’INVENTAIRE DES PAPILLONS

Place de la Mairie Frontignan-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-20 09:30:00

fin : 2025-07-20 16:00:00

2025-07-20

Participez à l’inventaire de notre biodiversité locale ; papillons de jour (rhopalocères)

Une journée pour tous, pour apprendre à reconnaître les papillons de nos villages et contribuer à leur recensement, animée par Natura Pyrenaica.

Prévoyez chaussures de marche, tenue adaptée à la météo, eau et casse-croûte.

Matériel vous avez un filet à papillons, une boîte d’observation ou de la documentation ? Apportez-les !

Gratuit. .

Place de la Mairie Frontignan-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 67 52

English :

Take part in the inventory of our local biodiversity; butterflies (rhopalocera)

German :

Beteiligen Sie sich an der Bestandsaufnahme unserer lokalen Biodiversität; Tagfalter (Rhopalocera)

Italiano :

Partecipare all’inventario della biodiversità locale; farfalle (rhopalocera)

Espanol :

Participar en el inventario de nuestra biodiversidad local; mariposas (rhopalocera)

L’événement SORTIE NATURE DÉDIÉE À L’INVENTAIRE DES PAPILLONS Frontignan-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE