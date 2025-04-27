Sortie Nature et Patrimoine Entre Juvigny-en-Perthois et Ménil-sur-Saulx Stainville

Sortie Nature et Patrimoine

Entre Juvigny-en-Perthois et Ménil-sur-Saulx Abbaye de Jovilliers Abbaye de Jovilliers Stainville Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-29 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-04 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-29 2026-07-04

Venez assister à une sortie nature mêlant balade et patrimoine, guidée par un professionnel.

Promenade au départ de l’Abbaye de Jovilliers puis avancée vers la forêt de Stainville. Cette demi-journée sera riche d’explications sur l’histoire, le patrimoine bâti et naturel, la faune et la flore locales. Collation au retour à l’Abbaye de Jovilliers un moment privilégié pour échanger sur vos ressentis et demander des précisions à notre spécialiste et guide nature Stéphane Latourte.

Réservation et paiement sur helloasso.comTout public

10 .

Entre Juvigny-en-Perthois et Ménil-sur-Saulx Abbaye de Jovilliers Abbaye de Jovilliers Stainville 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 01 63 41 40 abbayejovilliers@gmail.com

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English :

Come and take part in a nature outing combining walking and heritage, guided by a professional.

The walk starts at the Abbaye de Jovilliers, then moves on to the Stainville forest. This half-day outing will provide a wealth of information on the history, built and natural heritage and local flora and fauna. Refreshments on the return journey to Jovilliers Abbey: an ideal opportunity to discuss your impressions and ask our specialist nature guide Stéphane Latourte for further details.

Booking and payment on helloasso.com

L’événement Sortie Nature et Patrimoine Stainville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT SUD MEUSE