La Chapelle-Orthemale

Sortie nature Oedicnème criard

La Chapelle-Orthemale Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-09-19 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Une motte de terre étrange dans un champ ? C’est l’Oedicnème criard qui vous observe inquiet et attend patiemment le crépuscule pour lancer son cri enchanteur et s’activer durant la nuit avant de revenir au petit matin.

Venez découvrir cet oiseau fantastique qui bénéficie d’un suivi spécifique dans le département.

Animateur H. Borde .

La Chapelle-Orthemale 36500 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 22 60 20 animations@indrenature.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A strange clod of earth in a field? It’s the Oedicnème criard, watching you anxiously and waiting patiently for dusk to fall before letting out its enchanting cry and getting busy during the night, before returning in the early hours of the morning.

L’événement Sortie nature Oedicnème criard La Chapelle-Orthemale a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par BERRY