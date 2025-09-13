Sortie nature Villefagnan

Sortie nature Villefagnan samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Sortie nature

Place du champ de foire Villefagnan Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-13
fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :
2025-09-13

« Les oiseaux de la plaine »
  .

Place du champ de foire Villefagnan 16240 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 86 31 67 67 

English :

« Birds of the plain

German :

« Die Vögel der Ebene »

Italiano :

« Uccelli della pianura

Espanol :

« Aves de la llanura

L’événement Sortie nature Villefagnan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente