Sortie ornithologique La migration des hirondelles Maussane-les-Alpilles

Sortie ornithologique La migration des hirondelles

Samedi 13 septembre 2025 de 17h30 à 20h30. Maussane-les-Alpilles Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : 2025-09-13 17:30:00

fin : 2025-09-13 20:30:00

2025-09-13

en fin d’été, les hirondelles se rassemblent en grand nombre pour préparer leur départ pour l’Afrique. un rassemblement spectaculaire d’importance internationale !

en fin d’été, les hirondelles se rassemblent en grand nombre pour préparer leur départ pour l’Afrique. un rassemblement spectaculaire d’importance internationale !

Avec l’Association A Rocha .

Maussane-les-Alpilles 13520 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 90 44 00 contact@parc-alpilles.fr

English :

Birdwatching outing

swallow migration

At the end of summer, swallows gather in large numbers to prepare for their departure for Africa. A spectacular gathering of international importance!

German :

Ornithologische Exkursion

die Migration der Schwalben

im Spätsommer versammeln sich die Schwalben in großer Zahl, um ihren Abflug nach Afrika vorzubereiten. Eine spektakuläre Versammlung von internationaler Bedeutung!

Italiano :

Uscita di birdwatching

la migrazione delle rondini

alla fine dell’estate, le rondini si riuniscono in gran numero per prepararsi alla partenza per l’Africa. Un raduno spettacolare di importanza internazionale!

Espanol :

Observación de aves

la migración de las golondrinas

al final del verano, las golondrinas se reúnen en gran número para preparar su partida hacia África. ¡Una reunión espectacular de importancia internacional!

