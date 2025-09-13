Sortie ornithologique La migration des hirondelles Maussane-les-Alpilles
Sortie ornithologique
la migration des hirondelles
en fin d’été, les hirondelles se rassemblent en grand nombre pour préparer leur départ pour l’Afrique. un rassemblement spectaculaire d’importance internationale !
Avec l’Association A Rocha .
Maussane-les-Alpilles 13520 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 90 44 00 contact@parc-alpilles.fr
English :
Birdwatching outing
swallow migration
At the end of summer, swallows gather in large numbers to prepare for their departure for Africa. A spectacular gathering of international importance!
German :
Ornithologische Exkursion
die Migration der Schwalben
im Spätsommer versammeln sich die Schwalben in großer Zahl, um ihren Abflug nach Afrika vorzubereiten. Eine spektakuläre Versammlung von internationaler Bedeutung!
Italiano :
Uscita di birdwatching
la migrazione delle rondini
alla fine dell’estate, le rondini si riuniscono in gran numero per prepararsi alla partenza per l’Africa. Un raduno spettacolare di importanza internazionale!
Espanol :
Observación de aves
la migración de las golondrinas
al final del verano, las golondrinas se reúnen en gran número para preparar su partida hacia África. ¡Una reunión espectacular de importancia internacional!
