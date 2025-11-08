Sortie photo Saint-Laurent

Sortie photo Saint-Laurent samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Sortie photo

Chemin des Prés Bizet Saint-Laurent Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Amateur de photographies naturalistes, venez participer à une balade et capturer de beaux clichés de paysages et d’oiseaux.

.

Chemin des Prés Bizet Saint-Laurent 18330 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 70 76 26 contact@nature18.org

English :

If you like nature photography, come and join us on a walk and capture some beautiful shots of landscapes and birds.

German :

Als Liebhaber naturalistischer Fotografie können Sie an einem Spaziergang teilnehmen und schöne Aufnahmen von Landschaften und Vögeln machen.

Italiano :

Se siete appassionati di fotografia naturalistica, venite a fare una passeggiata e a catturare alcuni splendidi scatti di paesaggi e uccelli.

Espanol :

Si le gusta la fotografía de naturaleza, venga a dar un paseo y capture bellas imágenes de paisajes y aves.

