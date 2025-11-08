Sortie photo Saint-Laurent
Sortie photo Saint-Laurent samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Sortie photo
Chemin des Prés Bizet Saint-Laurent Cher
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-08 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Amateur de photographies naturalistes, venez participer à une balade et capturer de beaux clichés de paysages et d’oiseaux.
Chemin des Prés Bizet Saint-Laurent 18330 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 70 76 26 contact@nature18.org
English :
If you like nature photography, come and join us on a walk and capture some beautiful shots of landscapes and birds.
German :
Als Liebhaber naturalistischer Fotografie können Sie an einem Spaziergang teilnehmen und schöne Aufnahmen von Landschaften und Vögeln machen.
Italiano :
Se siete appassionati di fotografia naturalistica, venite a fare una passeggiata e a catturare alcuni splendidi scatti di paesaggi e uccelli.
Espanol :
Si le gusta la fotografía de naturaleza, venga a dar un paseo y capture bellas imágenes de paisajes y aves.
L’événement Sortie photo Saint-Laurent a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par Office de Tourisme de VIERZON