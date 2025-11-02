SORTIE PNR NATURE ET CULTURE

Vignevieille Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-02 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-02 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-02

Le Parc Naturel Régional Corbières-Fenouillèdes vous convie pour une excursion à la découverte de la garrigue et du maquis !

Lors de cette balade botanique et naturaliste, vous aurez l’occasion de plonger dans l’univers végétal pour explorer comment chaque espèce témoigne de l’histoire du territoire et de la relation entre l’homme et son environnement.

Durée 7 km

Prévoir le pique-nique, chaussures de marche, casquette, eau.

A partir de 8 ans

Matériel fourni.

Sur inscription par téléphone ou mail.

Vignevieille 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 7 56 42 91 51 natura2000@corbieres-fenouilledes.fr

English :

The Corbières-Fenouillèdes Regional Nature Park invites you on an excursion to discover the garrigue and the maquis!

During this botanical and naturalist walk, you’ll have the opportunity to delve into the world of plants and explore how each species bears witness to the history of the territory and the relationship between man and his environment.

Length: 7 km

Bring a picnic lunch, walking shoes, cap and water.

Ages 8 and up

Equipment supplied.

Registration by phone or e-mail.

German :

Der regionale Naturpark Corbières-Fenouillèdes lädt Sie zu einem Ausflug ein, um die Garrigue und die Macchia zu entdecken!

Bei diesem botanischen und naturkundlichen Spaziergang haben Sie die Gelegenheit, in die Welt der Pflanzen einzutauchen, um zu erkunden, wie jede Art von der Geschichte des Gebiets und der Beziehung zwischen Mensch und Umwelt zeugt.

Dauer: 7 km

Picknick, Wanderschuhe, Mütze, Wasser mitbringen.

Ab 8 Jahren

Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt.

Nach Anmeldung per Telefon oder E-Mail.

Italiano :

Il Parco Naturale Regionale Corbières-Fenouillèdes vi invita a un’escursione alla scoperta della gariga e della macchia!

Durante questa passeggiata botanica e naturalistica, avrete la possibilità di addentrarvi nel mondo delle piante e di scoprire come ogni specie testimoni la storia del territorio e il rapporto tra l’uomo e il suo ambiente.

Lunghezza: 7 km

Portare un pranzo al sacco, scarpe da trekking, berretto e acqua.

Da 8 anni

Attrezzatura fornita.

Iscrizione per telefono o e-mail.

Espanol :

El Parque Natural Regional de Corbières-Fenouillèdes le invita a una excursión para descubrir la garriga y el maquis

Durante este paseo botánico y naturalista, tendrá la oportunidad de adentrarse en el mundo de las plantas y explorar cómo cada especie es testigo de la historia de la zona y de la relación entre el hombre y su entorno.

Longitud: 7 km

Llevar almuerzo campestre, calzado para caminar, gorra y agua.

A partir de 8 años

Material proporcionado.

Inscripción por teléfono o correo electrónico.

