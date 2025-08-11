SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES

Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-11 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-11 12:00:00

2025-08-11

Sur les chemins autour de Font-Romeu, découverte et sensibilisation des plantes médicinales et comestibles: sentir, toucher, goûter, observer et partager les vertus thérapeutiques de chaque plante découverte et identifiée. Des recettes traditionnelle…

Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

On the trails around Font-Romeu, discover and raise awareness of medicinal and edible plants: smell, touch, taste, observe and share the therapeutic virtues of each plant discovered and identified. Traditional recipes…

German :

Entdecken Sie auf den Wegen rund um Font-Romeu Heil- und essbare Pflanzen: Riechen, berühren, schmecken, beobachten und die therapeutischen Eigenschaften jeder entdeckten und identifizierten Pflanze mit anderen teilen. Traditionelle Rezepte…

Italiano :

Sui sentieri intorno a Font-Romeu, scoprite e fate conoscere le piante medicinali e commestibili: annusate, toccate, assaggiate, osservate e condividete le virtù terapeutiche di ogni pianta scoperta e identificata. Ricette tradizionali…

Espanol :

En los senderos que rodean Font-Romeu, descubra y dé a conocer las plantas medicinales y comestibles: huela, toque, saboree, observe y comparta las virtudes terapéuticas de cada planta descubierta e identificada. Recetas tradicionales…

