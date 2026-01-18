Sortie rugby à Saint-Sebastien Castelnau-Magnoac

Sortie rugby à Saint-Sebastien

Début : 2026-03-28

Sortie rugby à Saint-Sébastien Vivez le match au stade Anoeta !

Et si vous profitiez d’une soirée rugby hors du commun ?

La SARL Dossat vous propose une sortie en autocar pour assister à une affiche de haut niveau au stade Anoeta à Saint-Sébastien, avec la rencontre opposant l’Aviron Bayonnais au Stade Rochelais.

Un choc spectaculaire, une ambiance unique et une soirée riche en émotions… prêts à vivre le rugby autrement ?

Le match

Samedi 28 mars.

Horaire communiqué prochainement.

Lieu Stade Anoeta San Sebastián.

Sortie organisée en autocar.

Une organisation conviviale et confortable pour profiter pleinement de l’événement, du départ jusqu’au retour.

Et pour bien commencer la soirée.

Envie de partager un moment convivial avant le coup d’envoi ?

Une option pique-nique à 10 € par personne vous est proposée, parfaite pour se mettre dans l’ambiance avant d’entrer au stade.

Retour prévu après la fin de la rencontre

Envie d’une soirée rugby dépaysante et mémorable ?

Entre amis, en famille ou entre passionnés, rejoignez-nous pour une expérience sportive et conviviale dans un cadre exceptionnel.

Réservez votre place dès maintenant !

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 35 51 76 transportsdossat65@gmail.com

English :

Rugby outing in San Sebastian? Experience the match at the Anoeta stadium!

How about a rugby evening out of the ordinary?

SARL Dossat offers you a coach trip to the Stade Anoeta in Saint-Sébastien to watch the Aviron Bayonnais take on the Stade Rochelais.

A spectacular clash, a unique atmosphere and an evening rich in emotion? ready to experience rugby in a different way?

The match

Saturday, March 28.

Schedule: to be announced.

Venue: Stade Anoeta ? San Sebastián.

Outing organized by coach.

A friendly and comfortable organization to make the most of the event, from departure to return.

And to get the evening off to a good start.

Would you like to share a convivial moment before kick-off?

A picnic option at 10? per person is available, perfect for getting into the mood before entering the stadium.

Return after the match

Looking for a memorable rugby evening with a change of scenery?

With friends, family or fellow rugby fans, join us for a convivial sporting experience in an exceptional setting.

Reserve your place now!

