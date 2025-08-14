SORTIE VTT CEILHES ET ROCOZELS Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

SORTIE VTT CEILHES ET ROCOZELS

Avenue du lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Tarif : – – 14 EUR

Début : 2025-08-14

fin : 2025-08-21

2025-08-14 2025-08-21

Sortie VTT à Ceilhes et Rocozels d’environ 2h. P 24€/pers, matériel non compris. Inscription au 04 67 23 46 97 ou 06 52 85 47 22 .

Avenue du lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Mountain bike outing to Ceilhes and Rocozels, approx. 2 hours. P: 24?/pers, equipment not included. Registration 04 67 23 46 97 or 06 52 85 47 22

German :

Mountainbike-Ausflug nach Ceilhes und Rocozels, ca. 2 Stunden. P: 24?/Pers, Material nicht inbegriffen. Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 46 97 oder 06 52 85 47 22

Italiano :

Uscita in mountain bike a Ceilhes e Rocozels, circa 2 ore. Prezzo: 24 euro a persona, attrezzatura esclusa. Prenotare allo 04 67 23 46 97 o allo 06 52 85 47 22

Espanol :

Salida en bicicleta de montaña a Ceilhes y Rocozels, aprox. 2 horas. Precio: 24 euros/persona, material no incluido. Reserva en el 04 67 23 46 97 o en el 06 52 85 47 22

