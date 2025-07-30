SORTIES LES TOURBIERES DE LA LAJO Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole
L’association Nature & Culture de Lajo présente:
SORTIES LES TOURBIERES DE LA LAJO
Animations Gratuites et Tombola!
Céramiques , bijoux, créations de cartes, photographie, sculptures sur bronze…
Tous les jours de 10h30 à 18h.
Lajo Saint-Alban-sur-Limagnole 48120 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 45 67 90 99
English :
The association Nature & Culture de Lajo presents:
OUTINGS LES TOURBIERES DE LA LAJO
Free activities and Tombola!
Ceramics, jewelry, card-making, photography, bronze sculptures…
Every day from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
German :
Der Verein Natur & Kultur von Lajo präsentiert:
AUSFLÜGE ZU DEN TORFMOOREN VON LAJO
Kostenlose Unterhaltung und Tombola!
Keramik, Schmuck, Kartengestaltung, Fotografie, Bronzeskulpturen…
Täglich von 10:30 bis 18:00 Uhr.
Italiano :
L’Associazione Natura e Cultura del Lajo presenta:
GITE LE TOURBIERES DE LAJO
Attività gratuite e lotteria!
Ceramica, gioielli, cartomanzia, fotografia, sculture in bronzo…
Tutti i giorni dalle 10.30 alle 18.00.
Espanol :
La Asociación Naturaleza y Cultura del Lajo presenta:
SALIDAS LES TOURBIERES DE LA LAJO
Actividades gratuitas y ¡sorteo!
Cerámica, bisutería, tarjetería, fotografía, esculturas en bronce…
Todos los días de 10.30 a 18 h.
