Soundtrack to a coup d’État Place Saint-Jacques Metz

Film germano-suisse écrit et réalisé par Johan Grimonprez (2024, 150 minutes)

Jazz, politique et décolonisation s’entremêlent dans ce grand huit historique qui révèle un incroyable épisode de la guerre froide, avec l’assassinat de Patrice Lumumba, Premier ministre du Congo nouvellement indépendant.

On y croise la chanteuse Abbey Lincoln et le batteur Max Roach, militants des droits civiques et figures du jazz, Louis Armstrong, nommé “Ambassadeur du Jazz , en plus de tous les visages de l’époque, de Fidel Castro à Malcolm X en passant par Nikita Khrouchtchev et Eisenhower.

Un vrai thriller sur fond de Jazz. Instructif et surprenant.

Projection accompagnée d’une discussion avec Cheikh Sakho, docteur en Histoire contemporaine et membre du Comité de rédaction de la revue en ligne Histoire coloniale et postcoloniale histoirecoloniale.net. Il est à l’origine de la reconstruction du monument aux Héros de l’Armée Noire de Reims. Ses travaux portent sur la mémoire des Tirailleurs africains ; il est également l’auteur d’un film documentaire sur les Malgré-nous d’Alsace-Moselle.Tout public

German-Swiss film written and directed by Johan Grimonprez (2024, 150 minutes)

Jazz, politics and decolonization intertwine in this historical roller coaster that reveals an incredible episode in the Cold War, with the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, Prime Minister of the newly independent Congo.

We meet singer Abbey Lincoln and drummer Max Roach, civil rights activists and jazz figures, Louis Armstrong, named Ambassador of Jazz , and all the faces of the era, from Fidel Castro and Malcolm X to Nikita Khrushchev and Eisenhower.

A real thriller with a jazz background. Instructive and surprising.

Screening accompanied by discussion with Cheikh Sakho, PhD in Contemporary History and member of the editorial board of the online journal Histoire coloniale et postcoloniale histoirecoloniale.net. He was behind the reconstruction of the monument to the Heroes of the Black Army in Reims. His work focuses on the memory of the African Tirailleurs; he is also the author of a documentary film on the Malgré-nous of Alsace-Moselle.

