Soupe aux choux à emporter Beauzac

Soupe aux choux à emporter Beauzac samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Soupe aux choux à emporter

La dorlière Beauzac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-15 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Soupe aux choux à emporter, fromage et fruit. Espace la Dorlière.Organisée par l’association LES TREMPATIOU . Réservation à l’Office de Tourisme Marches du Velay Rochebaron bureau de Beauzac ou auprès des bénévoles.

.

La dorlière Beauzac 43590 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 61 50 74

English :

Cabbage soup to take away, cheese and fruit. Organized by the LES TREMPATIOU association. Reservations at Marches du Velay Rochebaron Tourist Office, Beauzac office, or with volunteers.

German :

Kohlsuppe zum Mitnehmen, Käse und Obst. Espace la Dorlière Organisiert von der Vereinigung LES TREMPATIOU . Reservierung beim Office de Tourisme Marches du Velay Rochebaron bureau de Beauzac oder bei den Freiwilligen.

Italiano :

Zuppa di cavolo da asporto, formaggio e frutta. Organizzato dall’associazione LES TREMPATIOU. Prenotazioni presso l’Ufficio del Turismo delle Marche del Velay Rochebaron, l’ufficio di Beauzac o presso i volontari.

Espanol :

Sopa de col para llevar, queso y fruta. Organizado por la asociación LES TREMPATIOU. Reservas en la Oficina de Turismo de Marches du Velay Rochebaron, en la oficina de Beauzac o con los voluntarios.

L’événement Soupe aux choux à emporter Beauzac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-31 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron