Soupe aux choux Salle polyvalente La Chapelle-d’Aurec

Soupe aux choux

Salle polyvalente 22 place Marcellin Martin La Chapelle-d’Aurec Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-28 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-28

Date(s) :

2025-11-28

Les associations Echap’ons Nous et KCCA de la Chapelle d’Aurec se mobilisent pour faire de la soupe aux choux !

Les repas peuvent être pris sur place ou à emporter (prévoir récipients).

SUR INSCRIPTION bulletin à retourner au plus tard le 19/11/2025

.

Salle polyvalente 22 place Marcellin Martin La Chapelle-d’Aurec 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 40 95 10 99

English :

The Echap?ons Nous and KCCA associations in La Chapelle d?Aurec are getting together to make cabbage soup!

Meals can be eaten in or taken away (bring your own containers).

ON REGISTRATION: form to be returned no later than 19/11/2025

German :

Die Vereine Echap?ons Nous und KCCA aus La Chapelle d’Aurec mobilisieren sich, um eine Kohlsuppe zu kochen!

Die Mahlzeiten können vor Ort eingenommen oder mitgenommen werden (Behälter mitbringen).

AUF ANMELDUNG: Bitte bis spätestens 19.11.2025 zurücksenden

Italiano :

Le associazioni Echap?ons Nous e KCCA di La Chapelle d’Aurec si riuniscono per preparare una zuppa di cavoli!

I pasti possono essere consumati in casa o portati via (portare i propri contenitori).

ISCRIZIONE: il modulo deve essere restituito entro il 19/11/2025

Espanol :

Las asociaciones Echap?ons Nous y KCCA de La Chapelle d’Aurec se reúnen para preparar una sopa de repollo

La comida se puede comer dentro o para llevar (traiga sus propios recipientes).

INSCRIPCIÓN: el formulario debe devolverse antes del 19/11/2025

L’événement Soupe aux choux La Chapelle-d’Aurec a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron