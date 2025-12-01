Soupe des Chefs Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Soupe des Chefs

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2025-12-13 09:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 17:00:00

2025-12-13

Les chefs locaux vous font vivre une journée gourmande et solidaire !

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur rotary.maxime@gmail.com

English : Soupe des Chefs

Local chefs invite you to a delicious and charitable day!



The Rotary Sainte-Maxime/Saint-Tropez is hosting a delightful event for a great cause. The region’s culinary talents will prepare gourmet soups to-go, with all proceeds benefiting people in need in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez.



A friendly gathering that combines great taste and solidarity. Don’t miss the chance to support a local initiative while treating yourself!

German : Soupe des Chefs

Lokale Köche lassen Sie einen Tag voller Gourmetfreuden und Solidarität erleben!

Italiano : Soupe des Chefs

I cuochi locali vi invitano a una giornata gustosa e solidale!



Il Rotary Sainte-Maxime/Saint-Tropez organizza un evento saporito a favore di una nobile causa. I talenti culinari della regione prepareranno zuppe gastronomiche da asporto, con tutti i proventi destinati alle persone in difficoltà del Golfo di Saint-Tropez.



Un’occasione conviviale che unisce gusto e solidarietà. Non perdete l’opportunità di sostenere un’iniziativa locale mentre vi deliziate!

Espanol : Soupe des Chefs

Los chefs locales le ofrecerán una jornada gastronómica y solidaria

