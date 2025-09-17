South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad Place des Arènes Soustons

South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad Place des Arènes Soustons mercredi 25 mars 2026.

South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad

Place des Arènes Médiathèque de Soustons Soustons Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-25

fin : 2026-03-25

Date(s) :

2026-03-25

Un atelier fun pour explorer et inventer ton propre langage musical !

Découvre comment réaliser une partition originale et collective à partir de bruits, de formes et de couleurs, inspirée du jazz et d’artistes comme Keith Haring ou Joan Miró.

10h-16h (avec pause déjeuner sur place d’1h)

Ados (11-15 ans)

Un atelier fun pour explorer et inventer ton propre langage musical !

Découvre comment réaliser une partition originale et collective à partir de bruits, de formes et de couleurs, inspirée du jazz et d’artistes comme Keith Haring ou Joan Miró.

Aucune connaissance musicale requise, juste l’envie de s’amuser et de créer ! .

Place des Arènes Médiathèque de Soustons Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 41 53 67 info.mediatheque@mairie-soustons.fr

English : South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad

A fun workshop to explore and invent your own musical language!

Discover how to create an original, collective score using sounds, shapes and colors, inspired by jazz and artists like Keith Haring and Joan Miró.

German : South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad

Ein Fun-Workshop, in dem du deine eigene musikalische Sprache erforschen und erfinden kannst!

Finde heraus, wie du aus Geräuschen, Formen und Farben eine originelle und kollektive Partitur erstellen kannst, die vom Jazz und von Künstlern wie Keith Haring oder Joan Miró inspiriert ist.

Italiano :

Un divertente workshop per esplorare e inventare il proprio linguaggio musicale!

Scoprite come creare una partitura collettiva originale utilizzando suoni, forme e colori, ispirati al jazz e ad artisti come Keith Haring e Joan Miró.

Espanol : South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad

Un divertido taller para explorar e inventar tu propio lenguaje musical

Descubre cómo crear una partitura colectiva original utilizando sonidos, formas y colores, inspirándote en el jazz y en artistas como Keith Haring y Joan Miró.

L’événement South Town Jazz Festival 2026 Atelier partition bruitiste avec Blanche Konrad Soustons a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OTI LAS