SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION Lodève

SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION

place Francis Morand Lodève Hérault

Tarif : – –

Rejoignez Luigi, le héros peureux, dans une quête effrayante et gluante

Rejoignez Luigi, le héros peureux, dans une quête effrayante et gluante pour tenter de sauver Mario et ses amis enfermés dans un hôtel hanté. Dès 8 ans .

place Francis Morand Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 11 95 04 80 mediatheque@lodeve.com

English :

Join Luigi, the fearful hero, on a scary and slimy quest

German :

Begleiten Sie den ängstlichen Helden Luigi auf einer gruseligen und schleimigen Suche

Italiano :

Unisciti a Luigi, il temibile eroe, in una missione spaventosa e viscida

Espanol :

Únete a Luigi, el temible héroe, en una búsqueda aterradora y viscosa

