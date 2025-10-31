SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION Lodève
SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION Lodève vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION
place Francis Morand Lodève Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Rejoignez Luigi, le héros peureux, dans une quête effrayante et gluante
Rejoignez Luigi, le héros peureux, dans une quête effrayante et gluante pour tenter de sauver Mario et ses amis enfermés dans un hôtel hanté. Dès 8 ans .
place Francis Morand Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 11 95 04 80 mediatheque@lodeve.com
English :
Join Luigi, the fearful hero, on a scary and slimy quest
German :
Begleiten Sie den ängstlichen Helden Luigi auf einer gruseligen und schleimigen Suche
Italiano :
Unisciti a Luigi, il temibile eroe, in una missione spaventosa e viscida
Espanol :
Únete a Luigi, el temible héroe, en una búsqueda aterradora y viscosa
L’événement SPÉCIAL APRÈS-MIDI JEUX VIDÉO LUIGI’S MANSION Lodève a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par 34 OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC