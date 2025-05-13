SPECIAL SEMINAR – Centre de Lutte COntre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Rennes, 13 mai 2025, Rennes.

“Translational research in pancreatic adenocarcinoma: towards a better understanding of the mechanisms of resistance to therapies and a rationalization of the introduction of PARP inhibitors”

### **Anthony TURPIN**, Medical Oncologist, Doctor of Science, University lecturer-Practitioner – LILLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

and

### **Audrey VINCENT**, INSERM Project Leader, Scientific leader of the 3D organoid core facility, OrgaRES – LILLE UNIVERSITY

### UMR 9020 CNRS – UMR 1277 INSERM

### CANcer Heterogeneity, Plasticity an dResistance to THERapies (CANTHER) LILLE

### Research Team: “Mucins, Cancer and Drug Resistance”

**Abstract**

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) ranks as the 5th leading cause of cancer death in Western countries. Recent therapeutic advances have yielded limited success, necessitating more personalized treatment protocols based on tumour molecular and functional characteristics. Our recent work allowed us to establish an original model of pancreatic patient-derived tumor organoids (PDTO) treated with the FOLFIRINOX regimen, revealing critical time points in the acquisition of chemoresistance to this combination of drugs and potentially new opportunities for targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors. The use of PDTO models in general could lead to new treatment strategies for a significant proportion of patients, offering potential alternative sequences through guided second-line treatment decisions.

Centre de Lutte COntre le Cancer Eugène Marquis Avenue Bataille Flandres Dunkerque Villejean – Beauregard Rennes 35043 Ille-et-Vilaine