Spectacle Alex Lutz Thionville

On galope, on se débrouille, on flashcode, on motdepasse, on upload, on wifise, on capte pas, on est plouc, on plug, on cloud, on protège ses données, on datacentre, on se recentre, on inspire par le ventre, on reboot, on marche en forêt, on influe, on transfère, on libère, on aime la terre, on est off, on est suivi, on se retourne peu, on se bienveillance, on se résilience, on se détoxe, on a tout trié, on est une belle âme, on pronote, on revit, on galope, on galope, on galope. On enterre son père et on rock’n roll ce qu’il en reste… mais on rigole. alex lutz

Distribution Alex Lutz, écriture et interprétation, Tom Dingler, mise en scèneTout public

« We gallop, we manage, we flashcode, we motdepasse, we upload, we wifise, we capte pas, we’re redneck, we plug, we cloud, we protect our data, we datacenter, we refocus, we breathe through our bellies, we reboot, we walk in the forest, we influence, we transfer, we liberate, we love the earth, we are off, we are followed, we turn little, we are benevolent, we are resilient, we detox, we have sorted everything, we are a beautiful soul, we pronote, we revive, we gallop, we gallop, we gallop. We bury our fathers and rock ‘n roll what’s left of them… but we laugh. » alex lutz

Cast: Alex Lutz, writing and performance, Tom Dingler, direction

« Man galoppiert, man kommt zurecht, man flashcodiert, man Passwort, man lädt hoch, man wifiziert, man empfängt nicht, man ist Hinterwäldler, man pluggt, man cloudt, man schützt seine Daten, man Rechenzentrum, man zentriert sich, man atmet durch den Bauch ein, man rebootet, man geht im Wald spazieren, man beeinflusst, man überträgt, man befreit, man liebt die Erde, man ist aus, man wird verfolgt, man dreht sich wenig um, man ist wohlwollend, man ist resilient, man entgiftet, man hat alles aussortiert, man ist eine schöne Seele, man pronotiert, man belebt, man galoppiert, man galoppiert, man galoppiert, man galoppiert. Man beerdigt seinen Vater und man rockt?n rollt, was von ihm übrig bleibt… aber man lacht. » alex lutz

Besetzung: Alex Lutz, Schreiben und Darstellen, Tom Dingler, Regie

« Galoppiamo, gestiamo, flashcodifichiamo, passwordiamo, carichiamo, wifiiamo, non prendiamo la ricezione, siamo degli sciattoni, ci colleghiamo, cloudiamo, proteggiamo i nostri dati, datacenter, rifocalizziamo, inspiriamo dalla pancia, riavviamo, camminiamo nella foresta, influenziamo, trasferiamo, liberiamo, amiamo la terra, siamo spenti, siamo seguiti, giriamo poco, siamo benevoli, siamo resilienti, disintossichiamo, abbiamo sistemato tutto, siamo un’anima bella, proniamo, rianimiamo, galoppiamo, galoppiamo, galoppiamo. Seppelliamo i nostri padri e facciamo rock ‘n roll di ciò che ne rimane… ma ridiamo ». alex lutz

Cast: Alex Lutz, scrittura e interpretazione, Tom Dingler, regia

« Galopamos, gestionamos, flashcodeamos, passwordamos, subimos, wifiamos, no tenemos cobertura, somos vagos, enchufamos, cloudamos, protegemos nuestros datos, datacenteramos, reenfocamos, respiramos por la barriga, reiniciamos, caminamos por el bosque, influimos, transferimos, liberamos, amamos la tierra, nos vamos, nos seguimos, nos volvemos poco, somos benévolos, somos resilientes, nos desintoxicamos, lo arreglamos todo, somos un alma bella, pronoteamos, revivimos, galopamos, galopamos, galopamos. Enterramos a nuestros padres y rockeamos lo que queda de ellos… pero nos reímos ». alex lutz

Reparto: Alex Lutz, escritura e interpretación, Tom Dingler, dirección

