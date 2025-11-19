Spectacle Alice Thionville

Spectacle Alice

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-19 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-19

Date(s) :

2025-11-19

Avec une chorégraphie à couper le souffle, des costumes haute couture et une scénographie élégante, ALICE nous entraîne dans un pays des merveilles très particulier, à l’atmosphère étrange et profondément psychologique. Un labyrinthe de miroirs, des projections artistiques et des dessins à l’encre noire et blanche unissent la poésie et les contes de fées, ainsi que les cultures occidentale et orientale.

Compagnie B.DANCE

Direction artistique Po-Cheng Tsai

Production de tournée Delta Danse

Chorégraphie et costumes Po-Cheng Tsai

Confection des costumes Luzerner Theater Department of Costume

Conception originale des lumières Otto Chang

Direction technique et lumières Chih-Chen Liu

Composition de la musique Rockid Lee

Conception vidéo Po-Chih Chang

Avec le soutien du Ministère de la Culture de TaïwanTout public

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est

English :

With breathtaking choreography, haute couture costumes and elegant set design, ALICE takes us into a very special wonderland, with a strange and deeply psychological atmosphere. A labyrinth of mirrors, artistic projections and black-and-white ink drawings unite poetry and fairy tales, as well as Western and Eastern cultures.

Company: B.DANCE

Artistic director: Po-Cheng Tsai

Touring production: Delta Danse

Choreography and costumes: Po-Cheng Tsai

Costume design: Luzerner Theater Department of Costume

Original lighting design: Otto Chang

Technical and lighting direction: Chih-Chen Liu

Music composition: Rockid Lee

Video design Po-Chih Chang

With the support of the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan

German :

Mit einer atemberaubenden Choreografie, Haute-Couture-Kostümen und einem eleganten Bühnenbild entführt uns ALICE in ein ganz besonderes Wunderland mit einer fremdartigen Atmosphäre und tiefgreifender Psychologie. Ein Spiegellabyrinth, künstlerische Projektionen und Zeichnungen mit schwarzer und weißer Tinte vereinen Poesie und Märchen sowie die westliche und östliche Kultur.

Unternehmen: B.DANCE

Künstlerische Leitung: Po-Cheng Tsai

Tourneeproduktion: Delta Danse

Choreografie und Kostüme: Po-Cheng Tsai

Kostümherstellung: Luzerner Theater Department of Costume

Originelles Lichtdesign: Otto Chang

Technische Leitung und Licht: Chih-Chen Liu

Komposition der Musik: Rockid Lee

Video-Design: Po-Chih Chang

Mit der Unterstützung des taiwanesischen Kulturministeriums

Italiano :

Con coreografie mozzafiato, costumi di alta moda ed eleganti scenografie, ALICE ci porta in un paese delle meraviglie molto speciale, con un’atmosfera strana e profondamente psicologica. Un labirinto di specchi, proiezioni artistiche e disegni in inchiostro bianco e nero uniscono poesia e fiabe, nonché cultura occidentale e orientale.

Compagnia: B.DANCE

Direttore artistico: Po-Cheng Tsai

Produzione in tournée: Delta Danse

Coreografia e costumi: Po-Cheng Tsai

Design dei costumi: Dipartimento dei costumi del Teatro Luzerner

Disegno luci originale: Otto Chang

Direzione tecnica e luci: Chih-Chen Liu

Composizione musicale: Rockid Lee

Video design Po-Chih Chang

Con il sostegno del Ministero della Cultura di Taiwan

Espanol :

Con una coreografía impresionante, vestuario de alta costura y una elegante escenografía, ALICE nos transporta a un país de las maravillas muy especial, con una atmósfera extraña y profundamente psicológica. Un laberinto de espejos, proyecciones artísticas y dibujos en tinta blanca y negra unen poesía y cuentos de hadas, así como las culturas occidental y oriental.

Compañía: B.DANCE

Director artístico: Po-Cheng Tsai

Producción en gira: Delta Danse

Coreografía y vestuario: Po-Cheng Tsai

Diseño de vestuario: Departamento de Vestuario del Teatro Luzerner

Diseño original de iluminación: Otto Chang

Dirección técnica y de iluminación: Chih-Chen Liu

Composición musical: Rockid Lee

Diseño de vídeo Po-Chih Chang

Con el apoyo del Ministerio de Cultura de Taiwán

