Spectacle Alice Thionville
Spectacle Alice Thionville mercredi 19 novembre 2025.
Spectacle Alice
30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-19 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-19
2025-11-19
Avec une chorégraphie à couper le souffle, des costumes haute couture et une scénographie élégante, ALICE nous entraîne dans un pays des merveilles très particulier, à l’atmosphère étrange et profondément psychologique. Un labyrinthe de miroirs, des projections artistiques et des dessins à l’encre noire et blanche unissent la poésie et les contes de fées, ainsi que les cultures occidentale et orientale.
Compagnie B.DANCE
Direction artistique Po-Cheng Tsai
Production de tournée Delta Danse
Chorégraphie et costumes Po-Cheng Tsai
Confection des costumes Luzerner Theater Department of Costume
Conception originale des lumières Otto Chang
Direction technique et lumières Chih-Chen Liu
Composition de la musique Rockid Lee
Conception vidéo Po-Chih Chang
Avec le soutien du Ministère de la Culture de TaïwanTout public
30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr
English :
With breathtaking choreography, haute couture costumes and elegant set design, ALICE takes us into a very special wonderland, with a strange and deeply psychological atmosphere. A labyrinth of mirrors, artistic projections and black-and-white ink drawings unite poetry and fairy tales, as well as Western and Eastern cultures.
Company: B.DANCE
Artistic director: Po-Cheng Tsai
Touring production: Delta Danse
Choreography and costumes: Po-Cheng Tsai
Costume design: Luzerner Theater Department of Costume
Original lighting design: Otto Chang
Technical and lighting direction: Chih-Chen Liu
Music composition: Rockid Lee
Video design Po-Chih Chang
With the support of the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan
German :
Mit einer atemberaubenden Choreografie, Haute-Couture-Kostümen und einem eleganten Bühnenbild entführt uns ALICE in ein ganz besonderes Wunderland mit einer fremdartigen Atmosphäre und tiefgreifender Psychologie. Ein Spiegellabyrinth, künstlerische Projektionen und Zeichnungen mit schwarzer und weißer Tinte vereinen Poesie und Märchen sowie die westliche und östliche Kultur.
Unternehmen: B.DANCE
Künstlerische Leitung: Po-Cheng Tsai
Tourneeproduktion: Delta Danse
Choreografie und Kostüme: Po-Cheng Tsai
Kostümherstellung: Luzerner Theater Department of Costume
Originelles Lichtdesign: Otto Chang
Technische Leitung und Licht: Chih-Chen Liu
Komposition der Musik: Rockid Lee
Video-Design: Po-Chih Chang
Mit der Unterstützung des taiwanesischen Kulturministeriums
Italiano :
Con coreografie mozzafiato, costumi di alta moda ed eleganti scenografie, ALICE ci porta in un paese delle meraviglie molto speciale, con un’atmosfera strana e profondamente psicologica. Un labirinto di specchi, proiezioni artistiche e disegni in inchiostro bianco e nero uniscono poesia e fiabe, nonché cultura occidentale e orientale.
Compagnia: B.DANCE
Direttore artistico: Po-Cheng Tsai
Produzione in tournée: Delta Danse
Coreografia e costumi: Po-Cheng Tsai
Design dei costumi: Dipartimento dei costumi del Teatro Luzerner
Disegno luci originale: Otto Chang
Direzione tecnica e luci: Chih-Chen Liu
Composizione musicale: Rockid Lee
Video design Po-Chih Chang
Con il sostegno del Ministero della Cultura di Taiwan
Espanol :
Con una coreografía impresionante, vestuario de alta costura y una elegante escenografía, ALICE nos transporta a un país de las maravillas muy especial, con una atmósfera extraña y profundamente psicológica. Un laberinto de espejos, proyecciones artísticas y dibujos en tinta blanca y negra unen poesía y cuentos de hadas, así como las culturas occidental y oriental.
Compañía: B.DANCE
Director artístico: Po-Cheng Tsai
Producción en gira: Delta Danse
Coreografía y vestuario: Po-Cheng Tsai
Diseño de vestuario: Departamento de Vestuario del Teatro Luzerner
Diseño original de iluminación: Otto Chang
Dirección técnica y de iluminación: Chih-Chen Liu
Composición musical: Rockid Lee
Diseño de vídeo Po-Chih Chang
Con el apoyo del Ministerio de Cultura de Taiwán
