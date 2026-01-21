Spectacle Ariane Brodier Bonne

Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-06

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Un homme bon, c’est une qualité. Une femme bonne… c’est tout de suite plus compliqué.

Sept ans après “Mytho” son spectacle sur la Mythologie Grecque mis en scène par Jarry, Ariane Brodier revient avec Bonne, un one-woman-show mordant mis en scène par Kevin Levy.

Elle y démonte avec humour et tendresse toutes les étiquettes qu’on colle aux femmes bonne mère, bonne copine, bonne à tout faire, bonne à marier… ou juste “bonne” ?

Dans ce spectacle plus personnel, Ariane se dévoile, partage ses contradictions, ses expériences, ses fêlures aussi toujours avec autodérision et franchise.

Et si on arrêtait de vouloir être bonne partout, pour simplement être soi ?

Un spectacle cash, drôle, touchant et libérateur.Adultes

.

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A good man is one quality. A good woman? that’s immediately more complicated.

Seven years after ?Mytho? her show on Greek Mythology directed by Jarry, Ariane Brodier returns with Bonne, a biting one-woman-show directed by Kevin Levy.

With humor and tenderness, she dismantles all the labels we attach to women: good mother, good girlfriend, good at everything, good to marry? or just ‘good’?

In this more personal show, Ariane reveals herself, sharing her contradictions, her experiences, her cracks too always with self-mockery and candor.

What if we stopped trying to be good at everything, and just be ourselves?

A straightforward, funny, touching and liberating show.

L’événement Spectacle Ariane Brodier Bonne Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ