Spectacle Aux étoiles Théâtre Emile Loubet Montélimar

Spectacle Aux étoiles

Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 16:50:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Deux artistes bricolent un voyage spatial dans un planétarium géant. Entre étoiles, acrobaties et humour, ils nous embarquent dans une aventure pleine de poésie et de fantaisie.

.

Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 43 02 99 billetterie.spectacle@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Two artists tinker with space travel in a giant planetarium. With stars, acrobatics and humor, they take us on an adventure full of poetry and fantasy.

German :

Zwei Künstler basteln in einem riesigen Planetarium an einer Weltraumreise. Zwischen Sternen, Akrobatik und Humor nehmen sie uns mit auf ein Abenteuer voller Poesie und Phantasie.

Italiano :

Due artisti armeggiano con un viaggio nello spazio in un planetario gigante. Con stelle, acrobazie e umorismo, ci accompagnano in un’avventura piena di poesia e fantasia.

Espanol :

Dos artistas nos proponen un viaje por el espacio en un planetario gigante. Con estrellas, acrobacias y humor, nos llevan a una aventura llena de poesía y fantasía.

L’événement Spectacle Aux étoiles Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération