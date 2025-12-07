Spectacle Aux étoiles Théâtre Emile Loubet Montélimar
Spectacle Aux étoiles Théâtre Emile Loubet Montélimar dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Spectacle Aux étoiles
Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 12 EUR
Date : dimanche 7 décembre 2025
Début : 2025-12-07 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 16:50:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Deux artistes bricolent un voyage spatial dans un planétarium géant. Entre étoiles, acrobaties et humour, ils nous embarquent dans une aventure pleine de poésie et de fantaisie.
Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 43 02 99 billetterie.spectacle@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Two artists tinker with space travel in a giant planetarium. With stars, acrobatics and humor, they take us on an adventure full of poetry and fantasy.
German :
Zwei Künstler basteln in einem riesigen Planetarium an einer Weltraumreise. Zwischen Sternen, Akrobatik und Humor nehmen sie uns mit auf ein Abenteuer voller Poesie und Phantasie.
Italiano :
Due artisti armeggiano con un viaggio nello spazio in un planetario gigante. Con stelle, acrobazie e umorismo, ci accompagnano in un’avventura piena di poesia e fantasia.
Espanol :
Dos artistas nos proponen un viaje por el espacio en un planetario gigante. Con estrellas, acrobacias y humor, nos llevan a una aventura llena de poesía y fantasía.
L’événement Spectacle Aux étoiles Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération