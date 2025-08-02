SPECTACLE BARATYPIQUE CIE DU LIDO & JAM CONTACT SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

SPECTACLE BARATYPIQUE CIE DU LIDO & JAM CONTACT SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan samedi 2 août 2025.

SPECTACLE BARATYPIQUE CIE DU LIDO & JAM CONTACT

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Gratuit

Début : 2025-08-02 18:30:00

fin : 2025-08-02

2025-08-02

Spectacle Baratypique de la Compagnie du Lido. Le kiprokollectif atelier de recherche et création adulte du Lido vous entraine dans une aventure bien particulière…Bob a disparu… Loin de l’imaginaire collectif.

La soirée débutera avec une Jam danse contact improvisation.

18h30 Jam Contact

21h Lido

Adhésion à l’association obligatoire (2€ / adulte). Participation libre mais nécessaire aux spectacles et concert.

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

Baratypique show by Compagnie du Lido. Le kiprokollectif the Lido’s adult research and creation workshop takes you on a very special adventure…Bob has disappeared… Far from the collective imagination.

The evening begins with a contact improvisation dance jam.

German :

Baratypische Aufführung der Compagnie du Lido. Das kiprokollectif Atelier für Forschung und Kreation für Erwachsene des Lido nimmt Sie mit auf ein ganz besonderes Abenteuer… Bob ist verschwunden… Weit weg von der kollektiven Vorstellungswelt.

Der Abend beginnt mit einer Jam danse contact improvisation.

Italiano :

Spettacolo Baratypique della Compagnie du Lido. Il kiprokollectif il laboratorio di ricerca e creazione per adulti del Lido vi accompagna in un’avventura molto speciale… Bob è scomparso… Lontano dall’immaginario collettivo.

La serata inizia con una jam di contact improvisation dance.

Espanol :

Espectáculo Baratypique de la Compagnie du Lido. Le kiprokollectif -el taller de investigación y creación para adultos del Lido- le lleva a una aventura muy especial… Bob ha desaparecido… Lejos del imaginario colectivo.

La velada comienza con una jam de danza de improvisación de contacto.

