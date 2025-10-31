Spectacle Bibliotek Cie Haspop/Cirque du Grand Lyon Théâtre Emile Loubet Montélimar

Spectacle Bibliotek Cie Haspop/Cirque du Grand Lyon

Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Dans une ambiance à la Dickens, Bibliotek nous plonge dans le Londres du XXe siècle. Entre décors somptueux, chorégraphies dynamiques et magie d’un grimoire, le spectacle mêle danse, illusion et poésie pour un voyage féerique.

.

Théâtre Emile Loubet 1 place du Théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 69 43 02 99 billetterie.spectacle@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

With its Dickensian ambience, Bibliotek plunges us into 20th-century London. With sumptuous sets, dynamic choreography and the magic of a grimoire, the show blends dance, illusion and poetry for a magical journey.

German :

In einer Dickens-ähnlichen Atmosphäre taucht Bibliotek in das London des 20. Jahrhunderts ein. Jahrhunderts. Mit prächtigen Kulissen, dynamischen Choreographien und der Magie eines Grimoires vermischt die Aufführung Tanz, Illusion und Poesie zu einer märchenhaften Reise.

Italiano :

Con la sua atmosfera dickensiana, Bibliotek ci immerge nella Londra del XX secolo. Con scenografie sontuose, coreografie dinamiche e la magia di un grimorio, lo spettacolo combina danza, illusione e poesia per un viaggio magico.

Espanol :

Con su ambiente dickensiano, Bibliotek nos sumerge en el Londres del siglo XX. Con decorados suntuosos, coreografías dinámicas y la magia de un grimorio, el espectáculo combina danza, ilusión y poesía para un viaje mágico.

L’événement Spectacle Bibliotek Cie Haspop/Cirque du Grand Lyon Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération