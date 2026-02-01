Spectacle Booder Ah… l’école !

Serémange-Erzange Moselle

Après l’énorme succès de Booder is back , Booder a repris son cahier et son crayon quatre couleurs pour nous écrire un spectacle drôle et touchant sur l’école.

De l’école de son enfance à celle de son fils aujourd’hui, il nous brosse avec humour le portrait du système scolaire. Un système scolaire en péril, qui pourtant est la base du bien-être de nos enfants.

Tout y passe. Ses copains, le harcèlement scolaire, la récré, ses profs…

Connu pour les cours particuliers hilarants donnés à son fils, Booder revient avec, dans son cartable, un spectacle pour toute la famille !Tout public

Serémange-Erzange 57290 Moselle Grand Est

After the huge success of Booder is back , Booder is back with his notebook and four-color pencil to write a funny and touching show about school.

From his childhood school to his son?s today, he humorously paints a portrait of the school system. A school system in peril, yet the foundation of our children?s well-being.

Everything is covered. His friends, school bullying, recess, his teachers?

Known for the hilarious private lessons he gives his son, Booder is back with a show for the whole family!

