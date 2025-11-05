Spectacle: Brit Floyd Espace Girodet Bourg-lès-Valence

Spectacle: Brit Floyd

Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 79.6 – 79.6 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-05

Le spectacle de plus de 2h30 inclura également des morceaux classiques du catalogue d’albums de Pink Floyd, y compris The Dark Side of the Moon , The Wall , Animals , The Division Bell , Meddle et bien plus encore.

.

Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 43 38 88 contact@theatre-le-rhone.com

English :

The 2h30+ show will also include classic tracks from Pink Floyd?s catalog of albums, including « The Dark Side of the Moon », « The Wall », « Animals », « The Division Bell », « Meddle » and much more.

German :

Die über zweieinhalb Stunden dauernde Show wird auch klassische Stücke aus dem Albumkatalog von Pink Floyd enthalten, darunter « The Dark Side of the Moon », « The Wall », « Animals », « The Division Bell », « Meddle » und viele andere.

Italiano :

Lo spettacolo, della durata di 2 ore, includerà anche brani classici del catalogo dei Pink Floyd, tra cui « The Dark Side of the Moon », « The Wall », « Animals », « The Division Bell », « Meddle » e molto altro.

Espanol :

El espectáculo de dos horas y media también incluirá temas clásicos del catálogo de Pink Floyd, como « The Dark Side of the Moon », « The Wall », « Animals », « The Division Bell », « Meddle » y muchos más.

L’événement Spectacle: Brit Floyd Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-03-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme